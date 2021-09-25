Coronado High School Dress Code | Opinion





Coronado High School (CHS) Islander Times, September 15 issue, Students are back in class: Stripping the Dress Code, is an opinion piece from a very sincere class of 2022 female college students. They say rules prohibiting revealing clothing discriminates against them. I applaud the CHS faculty for wanting to teach that attending high school is preparation for the real world, where looks, like it or not, will count. One way to address dress code objections might be to adopt the Hawaiian concept of Aloha Fridays: one day, okay to relax, but Monday through Thursday come to school looking ready for work. , not like going to the beach. I offer teenage girls a few observations from grandmother: personal appearance has real power. Natural beauty is beautiful, but few are so blessed. Therefore, it is up to the rest of us to present ourselves as we want to be seen because it is so much easier to get our special wishes and highest hopes in this life just by looking like we deserve them. The former best foot forward. Coaches will say clothing is 50% of the game, which means stylish gear in stunning colors sets the tone for a winning performance. Women love to see men in uniform, is an ancient expression for carefully designed outerwear that makes men look their best. Professional women approaching big job interviews perform best when they take care of dressing, appearing capable and qualified for serious work before saying a word. (Guys do this all the time.) These are not big clothing allowances. I had so much fun on occasion showing young adults how to buy Goodwill second-hand clothes racks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.coronadonewsca.com/opinion/coronado-high-school-dress-code/article_68aed3e0-1d8d-11ec-a22d-8f2686de9b90.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos