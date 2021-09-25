Freemans Sporting Club moves Uptown to Rockefeller Center – WWD





The Freemans Sporting Club is heading to 30 Rockefeller Center for its new storefront. The downtown men’s boutique has been a staple in the SoHo, Bowery and Lower East Side area for over 10 years. The FSC Midtown store will retain many of the same elements as the Rivington Street store which will close in October, but will focus more on its tailoring service. Designer Nikko Lencek-Inagaki said the 800 square foot store is a fitting room designed to resemble a “neighborhood bar” or “lounge” with a tailor on site and additional staff to provide refreshments in the area. store. The brand has also partnered with a local Trade Coffee maker to provide free coffee. “It was a good opportunity that presented itself for us and no reason to say ‘no’,” said Lencek-Inagaki. “Part of the reason they thought of us was because we had such a consistent supply of tailor-made suits for the year and it seemed like a good fit for the region. They quickly come back to work, new restaurants, there was a moment of good synergy. Lencek-Inagaki said the Rock Center location tries to maintain a “talking vibe” with an entrance inside the building’s lobby that will be used as the main entrance instead of the sidewalk entrance. “Freemans is very downtown, but our client isn’t just a downtown guy,” Lencek-Inagaki said. “Basically, they didn’t live in the neighborhood. They came down to experience something different from what they usually did. It seemed like a good time to wake up the energy, to breathe some fresh air for ourselves. Lencek-Inagaki said 2020 was the return of FSC “to its roots,” focusing primarily on custom clothing, which the designer sees as the most direct to consumer and durable model with the least overhead. The brand has also modified its website to make it its own showcase. Jack Carlson of Rowing Blazers joined FSC to be Creative Director of the brand’s Spring 2021 collection, and although he started in fall 2021, Lencek-Inagaki picked up where he left off. The fall collection that arrives in the Rockefeller Center store in November will include all-season cotton gaberdin chinos, 15-gauge merino crewneck sweaters produced on-demand by producers in Brooklyn, NY, overshirts made with Italian wool and T-shirts made from cotton grown in North Carolina and dyed in Los Angeles. “It’s less of a footprint than we normally would have,” the designer said. “We’ve been in the fashion world here and there, but we had to go back because we don’t show collections,” he added. “We have thought very carefully about how we plan the merchandising. Do we need to make more pants? How many do we have? Does it have a reason to exist for our customers? It’s really fun to go back there because it’s a thoughtful design too. Although the brand is closing its Rivington Street store, it is currently looking for a new location in the city center.

