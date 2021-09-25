Inside Rihannas Slick’s design, the star-studded Savage x Fenty fashion show





As much as the architecture of the hotel informed the unfolding of the show, for example, the elevators are used for the transition between stages, Perron and his team intervened a bit to make the space of a bustling hotel pass and functional to a camera-ready performance space. As for the look, it was mainly about cleaning the building and giving it an identity, he says. A D. There are a lot of storefronts on the main staircase so we had to camouflage and hide any that used curtains. We also repainted all interior areas and some exterior areas. The elevators were turned into beds for the transition shots between musical numbers. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video Discover AD PRO The ultimate resource for design industry professionals, brought to you by the editors of Architectural summary Arrow When viewers first see Rihanna, she writhes on a couch in an area reminiscent of a VIP section in a nightclub. Seating modules did exist, which are an incredibly iconic part of the architecture, but we remade them for choreographic purposes and to match the color of the show, Perron says. Color is used everywhere to define different scenes (at one point Normani is performing in an all-red room), but much of this color is achieved with the help of lighting, resulting in a very elegant look. and inspired by an action movie. I kept thinking about DTLA movies, those sweaty summer nights and super saturated movies like Heat, a lot of Michael Mann’s movies are an exaggerated version of those, Perron says. Rihanna in the show’s closing scene. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video The whole thing was filmed without an audience for a few days, with the crew juggling the complicated logistics of filming inside an open hotel. But when you watch it all seems like a big late night fantasy, and in the end the morning dawns on Rihanna as she stands on the hotel rooftop, drenched in daylight and clapping.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/inside-the-design-of-rihannas-slick-star-studded-savage-x-fenty-fashion-show The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos