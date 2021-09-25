Fashion
I’m a fashion editor and this is what I’m already wearing from Target’s new designer collaboration
As I get older, there are only a handful of things that still fill me with the same excitement as in my early twenties. I have come to dread a wild night out and if I had the chance I would rather relax with the same small group of friends than be a social butterfly. However, when it comes to collaborations with the creators of Target that have allowed me to purchase cute, avant-garde pieces at an affordable price for years, I still feel the same joy. Somehow they seem to get better with each new release.
For fall 2021, the store announced that it is collaborate with four popular brands that I have grown to love during my years as a fashion editor: Nili Lotan, Rachel Comey, Sandy Liang and Victor Glemaud. Each name has a unique style of its own, so whether your personal preference is for bold colors and prints or classic basics, there is something for everyone. And since each coin drops to under $ 80, it’s possible to invest in multiple items without feeling that added guilt.
Personally, I still live in designer collaboration dresses which dropped last May, so when Target asked if I wanted to try the Fall designer collection and choose four items from each brand, I jumped at the chance. I was, of course, slightly suspicious of the quality (Nili Lotan, for example, has leather jackets that cost over $ 1,000 could they really replicate similar items on a budget?), But I was pleasantly surprised. After trying every look, and even wear a few during New York Fashion Week (I am really impatient and it was a fashion emergency!), I can honestly say, set your alarm clock. Take what you can. Don’t miss this one when it launches on September 25.
Campaign photos for Target’s Fall Designer Collection are undoubtedly mind-blowing, but sometimes it’s helpful to see what these parts look like on an average non-model human. To make packing easier on a trip to my parents’ house, I chose to store each Target look in a small suitcase, so now I’m going to show you some selfies of my bright blue childhood bedroom turned into a study and bedroom. friends.
For reference, I’m an XS and 0 at Target, but the range goes up to 4X.
Rachel comey
I won’t be picking any favorites for this collaboration, but I will say this look is extremely versatile and I have no doubt that I will be wearing each piece far too often over the next few months. I have already counted on the printed matching set for a very busy day running to fashion shows, as it was a look I knew I could adopt from work to a slightly fancy dinner party. The jacket is light, yet heavy enough for chilly fall weather, while the earrings are the simple yet statement-making pair that I personally always look for, whether I’m attending a wedding or taking a drink in a bar.
Nili Lotan
I’ll be honest: I still struggle when it comes to wearing real pants. I lived in bike shorts and get dressed all summer and really hate putting my legs in tight, stiff jeans. These olive pants, however, are so comfortable. They actually have an elastic waist and ankle so they are basically considered high sweats.
I chose to embrace the preppy fall vibe with a half-zip sweater, layering it over a floral-print shirt, and carrying an extra-large tote bag, all from the collaboration. I almost feel collegial like Rory in the last few seasons of Gilmore Girls and I think so in the best possible way. Wearing this outfit reminds me of orange leaves and hot drinks, which is my version of happiness.
Sandy Liang
It probably makes sense to set up a separate savings fund to purchase Sandy Liang’s Spring / Summer 22 collection. Everything is so good and best described as Y2k meets schoolgirl meets cottagecore (like, I saw clip-in pants in the mix, but there were also puffed sleeves, pleats, and matching quilted sets). In the meantime, we have at least this Target collaboration to hold us back, which has a similar vibe. For this look, I chose a printed sherpa jacket, as I always covet sweaters from this brand, along with a black tennis skirt and white puffer jacket that will surely get me through future 50 degree days (insert crying emoji here).
If you are looking for items under $ 20, I highly recommend these cute Sandy Liang hair accessories. The pack came with a set of four clips (three bobby pins, while one was more of a barrette), all of which added something extra to my messy ponytail.
Victor Glemaud
I fully admit that I splurged on a similarly patterned sweater, out of my budget, from this same designer, only because I’m a fan of the brand. And while this one might be a bit lighter, it’s actually pretty comparable overall.
I love how bright the rooms are in this particular collaboration, it’s a mood booster during dark fall and winter! and I’m already figuring out tons of ways to wear this striped skirt, which I think can be both casual and dressy at the same time. To top off this already bold enough outfit, I opted for a pair of (fun!) Orange sunglasses that I forgot to pack (but recommend anyway!).
