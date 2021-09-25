AOC Iron Dome vote left her crying and it backfired

Last week, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. caused a stir when her attempt at performative dissent with her ‘Tax the Rich’ dress at the Met Gala backfired and sparked accusations of selling .

This week, she sparked new controversy on the left with her surprising decision to either vote in attendance or take no official position on a bill providing $ 1 billion in new funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.

These two acts were symbolic. But while last week’s dress debate was mostly cultural war fodder that told us nothing new or of consequence about Ocasio-Cortezs politics, that vote that left the MP crying on the floor of the House was revealing, suggesting that she was perhaps leaning more toward the insider trail of ascending into American politics than previously assumed.

Not only did she not vote to fund Iron Dome, but she also seemed to have no position except for a situation of emotional distress.

Ocasio-Cortezs' vote was also a tactical mess, a worst of both worlds solution to what appeared to be a dilemma regarding the future of his political identity. Politics necessarily requires painful decisions and compromises, and signs suggest that she was in conflict over her decision. But if she tried to preserve the possibility of challenging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a 2022 primary, a last-minute change of her vote on Iron Dome funding of no now when she was in tears will not convince any fiercely pro-Israel voter or the American Israel Public Action Committee that she is a settlement stan.

On the other hand, Ocasio-Cortezs’ act opens up the possibility of a substantial rift between her and the left “squad”, a group of which she is often seen as the de facto leader on one of the most publicized issues of the left. .

Progressives in the House had already won a minor victory before Thursday’s vote. They successfully lobbied for Iron Dome funding to be taken out of a package for an emergency spending bill earlier this week, arguing that the United States should not provide unconditional aid to the military and security apparatus Israel as it commits human rights violations against Palestinians. But when Iron Dome funding was billed as its own stand-alone bill, Ocasio-Cortezs’ vote took an unexpected turn.

In the debate surrounding the vote, team members such as Reps Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., And Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., slammed the idea of ​​giving the green light to funding the Iron Dome in light of Israel’s mistreatment of Palestinians, and called for consistency in US positions on human rights. Most of the team and a handful of other progressives (and a Republican) vote against the bill.

But after cuddling in tears in the House with some Democratic lawmakers, Ocasio-Cortez changed her no vote to present at the last second, meaning that instead of voting against the bill, she declined to take a stand on it. His change of vote had no significant consequences, the House passed Bill 402-9. But his break with the rest of the team actually counts enough.

Ocasio-Cortez’s attempt to explain it doesn’t make much sense. In an exceptionally long statement published On Friday, Ocasio-Cortez explains that she opposed “the substance” of the bill and the rushed process to get it passed. She also described at length why she was moved during the vote: “I cried in front of the total lack of care for the human beings who are affected by these decisions, I cried in front of an institution choosing a path of maximum voltality and minimal consideration for itself. political convenience. ”The problem is, she never explains why she changed her vote from“ no ”to“ now. ”If concern about the process is supposed to explain why she voted the way she did, why would she be less inclined to vote against a rushed version of a bill to which she substantially opposes?

The implicit argument, perhaps, is that the pretext for his change was the tense debate over the bill. As is often the case, the squad’s criticism of Israeli policies and the objection to unconditional aid to Israel have been met with sharp accusations of anti-Semitism, this time from Democratic Representative Ted Deutch of Florida. , who opposed Tlaib’s description of Israel as an apartheid state. Falsely characterizing the State of Israel is consistent with those who advocate the dismantling of the only Jewish state in the world, he said. When there is no room on the map for a Jewish state, it is anti-Semitism, and I reject it.

Accusations of anti-Semitism for daring to deviate from the pro-Israel political consensus in US foreign policy are rife on the Hill, and most of the time they are made in bad faith. Deutch’s accusation is no exception. Tlaib does not question Israel’s right to exist, it demands that Israel treat Palestinians as if they have a right to exist as required by international human rights law and democratic standards.

But his possible Ocasio-Cortez felt particularly concerned about the ability of the anti-Semitism charge to stick to him in light of the fact that the Iron Dome is a defensive missile system that works by intercepting rockets from Gaza. This is unlike, say, the guided missiles that the Biden administration sold to Israel this summer, Where other military aid in Israel, she voted against. But again: the squad’s argument isn’t that Israel doesn’t deserve to defend itself, it’s that the United States should demand that Israel respect human rights while doing so if the United States is going to flood the country with aid.

Like some journalists speculated, the switch to Ocasio-Cortezs could signal concerns about her long-term reputation and that she has her eye on a higher position. There are ongoing questions as to whether she will try to throw a primary challenge against Schumer for her post in 2022, and she may be increasingly aware of the pro-Israel constituencies and the lobbying she faces. if she really continues this race. If she ever runs for governor or president, her background in Israel will be scrutinized and could be used as a wedge question against her.

One can easily imagine Schumer using footage of the upset Ocasio-Cortez after the vote as a publicity attack on how she worries and indecisively indecisively supports Israel.

But if this was all on her mind when she changed votes, she hasn’t really done herself a favor. Voting present, especially when weeping, carries the political costs and the optics of a no-time also diffusing indecision on an issue on which she should have clear positions.

All the while, Ocasio-Cortez fails to articulate clear principles and help lead a movement on behalf of Palestinian rights that gained momentum this summer when even traditional democrats expressed concern about Israel’s brutal policy towards the Palestinians in Gaza.

We can see Ocasio-Cortez in the midst of a political identity crisis. She has long distinguished herself as a strategic gadfly, attempting to agitate Democrats while supporting them on measures she deems substantively defensible or necessary. Sometimes she collects praise, other times she arouses fury, but she always seemed sure of herself. This time, she seems to have slipped into a political no mans land, and it is unclear where she is trying to go.