Shoes, fashion and grain mark PJ Tucker’s journey to Heat

MIAMI To realize how difficult it was for PJ Tucker to start moving to a new home in Miami, consider all the places in this country where he stores his sneaker collection. Several thousand pairs, some worn, most not, all cherished.

He has so many of them that it’s not easy to remember all the places he kept them.

“I think I have them in six locations,” Tucker said, checking off a list of places he had or currently has a residence. “There’s Miami. Houston. Dallas. Milwaukee. LA And Raleigh. Oh, I’m lying. Phoenix too. I forgot about Phoenix. So seven or eight spots.”

The sneaker collection has traveled a lot, as has Tucker.

After helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA Championship last season, the 36-year-old forward is making a fresh start with the Miami Heat. This is his third franchise in 2021 alone, the fifth NBA club of his career, no less than the 13th different professional team from seven different countries he joined along the way. It’s also a place he has wanted to be for years.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Tucker said of his Heat membership. “It made sense. At the trade deadline this year before being traded to Milwaukee, Miami was at the top of the list. The way they play, guys, staff, I knew how I would fit in. J I’ve been a Miami fan for a while. “

That said, it’s important to note that Tucker wasn’t unhappy about being transferred from Houston, a team that was down from the NBA to the Bucks last spring. It was already clear that Milwaukee was going to fight for the title which he ultimately won by rallying to a 2-0 deficit against Phoenix in the final.

He became an important part of the Milwaukee title race and instantly became a fan favorite, never more than when he held a bottle of champagne in one hand and the Larry O’Brien trophy in the other during the celebration of the team championship.

“I went to Milwaukee with one thing in mind,” Tucker said. “I did exactly what I intended to do. These moments were validation.”

These moments hardly ever happened. Tucker almost quit playing basketball a long time ago.

He was the Texas Big 12’s Player of the Year in 2006, but his NBA success wasn’t exactly instant after turning pro. He was a second-round pick from Toronto, wound up in what’s now called the G League, and then bounced back into a bunch of international leagues. It was on a long bus ride after a game in Ukraine in 2008 when he grabbed his phone, turned on the international roaming feature, his cell phone bills were running up to $ 8,000 a month at the time and called his agent.

“I’m done,” Tucker said. “I’ll see you at home.”

Cooler heads prevailed. Tucker held on. He has become a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate in Europe. And finally, after five years of lapping abroad, stints in the summer championship and more, Tucker returned to the NBA with Phoenix in 2012.

He has been a pillar ever since.

“PJ Tucker is the perfect addition to this team,” said Heat president Pat Riley. “He brings both shooting and, most importantly, the ability to defend a lot of perimeter players. We like his versatility in order to put a defensive team on the pitch, where all five guys can defend, while still having enough shots and points to win Games. “

Tucker doesn’t come as a surprise to the stats: he averaged 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 20 regular-season games with Milwaukee last season, then 4.3 points and 4.8 rebounds after starting in the Bucks playoffs. He impresses with his defense, tenacity, things that only players and coaches tend to appreciate and those who judge solely on boxscores wouldn’t appreciate.

“Tuck is always going to do the dirty work,” Phoenix goaltender Chris Paul said in the NBA Finals of his former Houston teammate. “No matter what his team needs from him to help his team win, he always will.”

On the pitch, nothing is flashy at Tucker.

Off the field, everything is there.

Her sneaker collection that she started years ago is the envy of even the most ardent sneakerheads in the NBA. The constant expense of moving and packing them all makes Tucker start to think he has enough pairs now.

“I’m not there yet. But I’m thinking about it,” he said. “It’s all love to me, but the expense to move this stuff is, like, insanity,”

Tucker is a true wine lover, like a lot of the guys in the league, and is even known to travel with a bottle or two. And fashion is a real passion, so much so that he was even invited to the Met Gala earlier this month and presented himself in Gucci velvet.

“I’ve shown that you can go through anything I’ve been through and still be an NBA champion,” Tucker said. “It’s not just about me. It really isn’t. But I always want more.”

