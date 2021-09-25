Giants rookie’s “absolutely hysterical” dressing goes nautical with Cap’n Brandon belt





DENVER rookie dress-up day took on another fun dimension for the Giants, who combined the annual lore with Brandon Belts’ hilarious fake captain.

Third baseman Evan Longoria, the same man who put the C in electrical tape on the belts jersey in Chicago this month, got a captain’s uniform and a bunch of casual sailor suits for young players. of the Giants, and they all posed on the stairs of the team’s plane Thursday for starting pitcher Kevin Gausman.

Absolutely hysterical, wide receiver Curt Casali said on Friday at Coors Field. It’s self-proclaimed, he gave himself the title, but, you know, like Brandon said, someone had to step in and take that name, Gausman said with a smile. It suited him perfectly, I thought the rookies did a great job and everyone respected their captain and said hello as they got on the plane and came back. It was very fun. The midst of a tense stretching race, with the Giants and Dodgers battling atop the NL West, makes some light moments all the more welcome. This game is so difficult and so serious most of the time, but all of them were big kids and you still have to have fun, Casali said. There is probably nothing more fun in the whole world than playing baseball in the big leagues, so we have to enjoy it. It was the perfect time, Gausman said. In your mind you obviously have the big picture trying to win every game and we know how important the next nine games are, but at the same time we’ve all been together for eight, nine months and you can make a crazy little noise. Sometimes you have to do things to bring something new and fresh to the clubhouse. And Belt did it without anyone saying it, like he knew we needed something. Which of the young players seemed to have the most fun? Gausman and Casali pointed out Thursday’s starter Logan Webb, who had just come out of an outing described as frustrating and who probably could have laughed more than anyone on the squad. He looked really excited and happy, Gausman said. Who wore it the best? Outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. Have you ever seen the movie Pearl Harbor? He looks like Cuba’s character Gooding Jr., Gausman said. If he had been clean shaven, they would look like brothers. Manager Gabe Kapler is all for his team to let off steam as much as possible, and he’s been delighted with the whole character of Capn Belt. I really smiled, I thought it was played really well, Kapler said. Brandon is the star actor in all of this, but there are producers (Longoria, presumably) who do a really good job. Brandons’ comedic timing is just great. We were just talking about it. I’ve talked a lot about Brandons’ management style as a captain. He’s not a micro-manager; hes going to let his team do what’s best for them. He’s going to be communicative and he’s going to let them do whatever they want as long as that’s what Brandon wants. He was very clear on how he was going to steer the ship. Susan Slusser covers the Giants for The San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @susanslusser

