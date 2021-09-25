Worcester Red Sox, pitchers, costumes, Halloween





WORCESTER WooSox pitching coach Paul Abbott could only watch in amazement and bewilderment. The staff of the pitching teams decided to celebrate Halloween on September 24 and continued with their daily routine of stretching, running and throwing in costume. It clearly shows the closeness to these guys who have built themselves up throughout the year, said Abbott, who was undressed. You see them day in and day out and for them, being on the same page and putting the time and effort into costumes just shows that they really care about each other. We have not only an interesting group, but also a quality group. The idea for the costume was invented by WooSox pitcher Austin Brice, who disguised himself as a medieval knight. Since we were playing until October, I thought what better way for team comradeship to have the Halloween outfit on the last homestand. Today being the last night’s game, I thought it would be a perfect day, said Brice. I thought it would be something fun for the guys to take a break at the end of the year. The famous Monster Mash performed above the PA as the pitchers played wrestling and warmed up Friday afternoon at Polar Park. Here’s the costume list: Zack Kelly (hot dog), Kyle Hart (chicken head), Colten Brewer (little dancer), Daniel Gossett (bag of candy), strength trainer Ben Chadwick (Paws), Kaleb Ort (banana) ), bullpen catcher Christian Fagnant (Space Jam), Raynel Espinal (Uncle Sam-ish), Durbin Feltman (banana), Kutter Crawford (poop emoji), John Schreiber (animal ball / Jackie Moon), Brad Peacock (Swamp Thing ), Stephen Gonsalves (Reno 911) and Connor Seabold (Average Joes dodgeball player). The players were interviewed, and the winner for the best costume was unanimous. Of course Schreiber, says Brice. He had a suit within a suit. You can’t beat that. It was a dynamic duo, double punch. I don’t think anyone expected it, but he came strong with it, and that’s all you can expect from him. Contact Joe McDonald at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @JoeyMacHockey.

