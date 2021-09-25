Best sites to buy tuxedos and suits online





Guys, it’s time for a new costume. Or three. If you can’t wait to let off steam for a nice pair of pants and take our cuff button game to the next level, fire up your favorite internet browser, because there are killer sites where you can buy costumes online. Buying costumes online can be a real pain when it comes to sizing, finding trendy styles, and return policies. Fortunately, these websites make online costume shopping easy and dare we say fun. Read on for our top picks. 1. Paul Stuart A brand you probably know and trust now offers online costume shopping, with virtual tailoring to avoid big surprises when your costume arrives. Here, the tailored suits are available in shorts, regular and tall. [from $2,295; paulstuart.com] Order here 2. Peter Manning NYC If you’re 510 or less, Peter Manning NYC is for you. The brand offers tailor-made clothing with a free delivery and return policy. Boasting beautiful details on all her clothes, choose from unstructured jackets, blazers, formal jackets and a well-curated collection of dress pants. [from $600; petermanningnyc.com] Order here 3. Suitable fabric This state-of-the-art brand allows you to customize your size, choose from a wide range of fabrics, and fully customize design details such as buttons, pant hem style, inner lining of the pants. jacket, pants pocket style, lapel, etc. We especially like his Smart Size Quiz, so you don’t have to measure yourself. If for some reason your suit doesn’t fall on you in the right place, cutting specialists will take care of the problem (thanks to the brand’s Perfect Guarantee). The company even offers a free remake of your first costume if needed. [from $675; propercloth.com] Order here 4. Perfect tuxedo Looking for something for a black tie affair? Head to the Perfect Tuxs digital storefront, and you won’t run out of colors and styles to choose from for your big night out. When you order, the Size Widget uses an advanced machine learning algorithm incorporating size data from some 20,000 customers as well as other industry data, to ensure your selection fits you perfectly. Shop for tuxedos, three-piece suits and regular suits. [from $170; perfecttux.com] Order here 5.xSuit If you’ve spent the past 18 months not ironing (or, um, washing) clothes, the return to dressy attire can be a bit of a shock. Fortunately, the new xSuit 3.0 can be worn for weeks thanks to its anti-odor, anti-stain and anti-wrinkle properties. This recently launched brand has been dubbed the most comfortable wetsuit in the world. With its eight-way stretch Infinite Flex fabric, we were ready to bet that you’ll quickly see why it earned this accolade. Another good selling point? Its machine washable. [From $445; xsuit.com] Order here 6. New Era Factory Outlet, Inc. On a budget? Browse costumes starting at $ 40 for closeouts and most costumes clocking in at just $ 79. New Era Outlet Stores have been manufacturing men’s suits, tuxedos and formal wear since 1980. There is a wide range of sizes and many colors as well. [from $40; newdresssuits.com] 7. Bugatchi Okay, so maybe you’re not quite ready to put on dress pants and a tie just yet. If you still appreciate the Zoom life for work or have launched a hybrid model, make a good impression on video calls with this flattering blazer ($ 500). It is available with two or three patch pockets and comes in several colors and fabrics. If you decide to upgrade your look from head to toe, these simple solid pleats chinos ($ 179) are hard to beat. [from $500; bugatchi.com] Order here

