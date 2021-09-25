The 10 best fluffy sweaters for men for cozy comfort





As the temperatures drop, we bet you break your sweaters out of storage. And if you need to spruce up your wardrobe, we can think of something as cozy and comfortable as possible: a new sweater, and not just any variety. We’re thinking of a fluffy sweater, with an ultra-soft, luxurious fabric designed to deliver the right mix of casual and luxe looks. Fluffy sweaters are all the rage these days, with options ranging from sturdy wool and retro fleece to brushed cashmere and other blends including, for example, a fluffy mohair sweater. Whether you prefer a zip-up style or a crewneck, there’s a trendy yet classic take on the runway-approved look. It’s true: Fuzzy sweaters are prized by all kinds of brands for their ability to transform a simple silhouette into something eye-catching and, lastly, as soft as it gets. And with the real sweater days rolling in on us, now is the time to snag your new favorite top (or mid) layer. Best fuzzy sweater overall: Benetton crewneck sweater in pure Shetland wool Fluffy sweaters derive their distinctive look and feel from the type of material used, and Shetland wool seems to appear in this category over and over again. From the rich color to the nice price (and the fact that this crew neck goes well with jeans or chinos), Benetton offers one of the best on the market. $ 96 at Benetton Best Fuzzy Crewneck Sweater: Madewell Men’s Crewneck Sweater Made with a famous Donegal wool blend, not to mention nylon and alpaca fibers for durability and comfort, this sweater is the epitome of what we expect from textured, fluffy pullovers. In addition, the Light Mist color goes well with jeans or chinos in equal measure. Best fuzzy sweater jacket: Filson Sherpa fleece jacket Do all fluffy sweaters have to be just old sweaters? Not necessarily. This sturdy zip-up fleece jacket is comfortable enough to be worn around the fire and durable enough to be worn in the field. Best luxury fuzzy sweater: Acne Studios brushed Shetland wool sweater Shetland wool is definitely a good material to start with when it comes to creating your next fluffy sweater, but Acne Studios is raising the bar here. This luxurious wool sweater is ready to wear with checked wool pants and Chelsea boots for romantic outings. Best fuzzy cashmere sweater: Quince Mongolian cashmere sweater Not all fluffy sweaters are made from Shetland wool. Some are made from premium and ultra-luxurious materials like cashmere, making this fluffy pullover a stylish and wearable hug. Best Affordable Fuzzy Sweater: Russell Athletic Dri-Power Fleece Sweatshirt Your next sweater purchase shouldn’t break the bank, that’s what we love about Russell Athletic’s all-round fleece option. It’s super soft and perfect to wear with jeans or joggers every fall weekend. Other fluffy sweaters we love Washable crewneck in Pendleton Shetland wool Pendleton has long been known for making super soft blankets and outdoor fabrics, and they’ve turned that heritage into a standout sweater for fall. We also love the range of color options for each palette. Wills crewneck in speckled merino wool Merino is a very useful fabric that is naturally antimicrobial, both warming and wicking away moisture. Sounds too good to be true? Try it yourself in this luxe crew neck option. Taylor Stitch Double Knit Forest Sweater Taylor Stitch offers a rugged yet premium sweater option, made from a wool blend also formulated with nylon and a hint of stretch. The result is a sweater that you can easily layer under one of the brand’s famous trucker jackets. Goodthreads Sherpa Zip-Up Sweatshirt Partly hooded sweater and super-soft zip-up jacket, this affordable option from Goodthreads is also available in a cute fall color. Wear yours with jeans and a tee this fall. Editor’s recommendations





















