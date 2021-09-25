CSA Exclusive: DXL Provides AI-Powered Online Personalization





The The nation’s largest plus-size and plus-size menswear retailer is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to bring personalized style and attire to online shoppers. As exclusively previewed at Chain store age, Destination XL Group (DXL) implements FindMine retail AI platform to extend its styling and expert equipment services through its digital environment. Customers can get personalized advice on how and whether to wear specific products. By sBy transferring style and equipment offerings from manual merchandising to the FindMine AI content engine, DXL can deliver them in-store and digitally at scale, while maintaining quality of service. In the first months since the launch of the FindMine platform, DXL reports that it achieved a significant gain in additional revenue per visitor (as measured in an A / B test), and also improved product discovery and sales of strategic product categories. In its marketing campaigns, DXL achieved an interaction rate of 65% and a conversion rate of 8%, compared to industry standard conversion rates closer to 2. Digital style and equipment services are provided on dynamic, themed landing pages supported by FindMine that incorporate micro-moments, like a current trend towards backyard weddings. In a recent exclusive interview with Chain store age, Harvey Kanter, CEO of DXL, explained how the company is repositioning its entire brand to deliver a more personalized customer experience. Kanter said that DXL is move away from being focused on promotions and discounts to offering a proposition based on comfort, fit and experience. As part of this change, Kanter said that DXL has invested in outfit software designed to help customers complete their look digitally and see all outfit options. Using technology, the company also enables salespeople to connect with and stay in touch with customers. According to Kanter, DXL is investing more in customer technology to help it build digital relationships. Our client is an underserved client and often struggles to dress and buy clothes elsewhere due to a lack of choice and fit, said Ujjwal Dhoot, Marketing Director of DXL Group. We are very excited about FindMines’ ability to bring to our digital channels the high quality shopping service around the style and equipment that customers expect from our in-store associates, while saving us a lot of time. and effort. At FindMine, we believe that the greatest strategic advantage of brands and retailers is their unique editorial perspective, said Michelle Bacharach, CEO of FindMine. This specific way of seeing fashion by DXL is something so unique – but it’s hard to scale. We’re excited that DXL trusted the FindMines content engine to scale up what the DXL style stands for. Based in Canton, Mass. Destination XL Group Inc. (DXL) is the largest retailer of men’s clothing sizes XL and up, with operations throughout the United States as well as in Toronto, Canada. In addition to DXL Big + Tall retail and factory stores, DXL subsidiaries also operate Casual Male XL retail and factory stores and e-commerce sites, including DXL.com.

