TUSD looks at dress code overhaul

The Turlock Unified School Board has received plans for an updated school dress code with key changes that would allow students to wear crop tops, pajamas and hats to school.

The basic principles of the proposed new dress code are as follows:

Ensure that all students are encouraged to dress in a manner that is comfortable and conducive to an active school day;

Students will be able to wear clothes without fear of unnecessary discipline or bodily shame.

The student dress code will be used to help all students develop a positive self-image for their body;

That the district’s standard dress and appearance policy is gender neutral and applies to all schools equally, regardless of gender, on school campuses and at school-sponsored receptions ; and

The dress code will be applied consistently and fairly by all school staff.

A total of six dress code forums were held August 17-27. In addition, all TUSD schools received an online survey to answer questions presented during the forum.

The forums were extremely productive as all participants, even those with opposing views, were able to collaborate and provide positive feedback to revise the TUSD dress code guidelines, said Chief Communications Coordinator Marie Russell.

During these forums, there were five questions the District wanted to answer: Why have a dress code? What should students wear? What can students choose to wear? What cannot be worn by students? What staff training / application is needed?

Students, staff and families said they believe it is important to have a dress code to ensure student safety and comfort, avoid disruption, distractions, offend others, not expose body parts inappropriately, have limits on what students can and cannot wear, provide counseling that is consistent, prepare students for college and careers, maintain a level of expectation on how to present themselves and maximizes student efficiency and productivity.

The proposed dress code requires that students wear tops with suspenders, shoes and secure clothing that protect and cover parts of the body. Students should also wear pants, skirts, shorts, and other stockings that cover the buttocks (no micro mini or short shorts where the entire thigh is exposed).

Students would be allowed to wear sun protective clothing for outdoor use during the school day. Hats, including religious clothing, are also permitted under the proposed plan, as are hooded jackets and sweaters.

These changes would allow for spaghetti straps, leggings, crop tops, biker shorts, skirts, pajamas, ripped jeans, tank tops as long as the underwear is not exposed, comfortable clothing, yoga pants , hoods and sandals.

Students could not wear see-through or see-through clothing. Visible underwear, bras, bandeau tops, sports bras or backless shirts would also not be permitted. Students would not be able to wear insecure clothing that allows personal body parts to be seen or revealed with movement or contact. Students could also not wear clothing that contained offensive / hateful language or promoted drugs, alcohol, hate, violence, or had sexual content.

The training staff should enforce the dress code, including the promotion of body positivity, consistent and fair for all students, respect and adoption of a positive approach to the dress code.

Mary Jackson, a school board member, raised some concerns about the changes to the dress code.

I don’t want to lower the bar. I’m not comfortable wearing spaghetti straps, crop tops, and pajamas to school. My concern for the school board was to make sure the children learn to read and write. I appreciate that we looked at this because I think our dress code was archaic, but I want every kid to graduate and know how to dress for an interview. We have to set a bar and I don’t think the bar has been set with that, she said.

Another board member, Jeffery Cortinas, disagreed and said he believed parents and students would be able to make the right decisions about what is appropriate to wear. at school or not.

It may not be perfect, but we need to trust parents and students to do the right thing. If it’s inappropriate, treat it as it comes. I say why not let the students come in their pajamas for the day if they feel comfortable? he said.

The board will vote on approving the new dress code at its next meeting on October 5.