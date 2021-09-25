Fashion
Yarin: Cracking the Dress Code
You have 3 free items left this month.
During an editorial meeting a few days ago, the young staff of The Item was entitled to his annual reminder on clothing policy. I had known this in advance from a colleague, who told me that the office tends to be lax in the summer, but once the fall arrives, it is time to get in shape and have looks elegant.
After the meeting, the editor-in-chief and I debriefed our editor (extremely well dressed), who asked us how the staff took the news, and we replied that everything had gone pretty well.
“Truly?” He asked.
I told him I didn’t think anyone wanted to stand out by defending their right to wear a Bart Simpson t-shirt to work.
“Well,” he replied. “These things can get political.”
And, of course, he’s right.
For some time now, middle and high school students across the country have been pushing back against school dress codes they deem misogynist and unfairly punitive. The main rallying cry seems to be, “If my bare shoulders are distracting you, this is YOUR problem”.
An Atlantic play published in 2015 The issue revolves around a high school student in Woodford County, Ky. Named Maggie Sunseri, who has embarked on making documentaries to get her point across.
“It’s not really the formal dress code itself that is so discriminatory, it’s the message behind the dress code,” Sunseri told Atlantic. My principal constantly says that the main reason for (this) is to create a distraction-free learning zone for our male counterparts.
The Atlantic went on to confirm that Woodford County was “one of many districts in the country to justify women-specific rules with this logic and, effectively, to put the onus on girls to prevent inappropriate reactions. of their male classmates “.
As dissatisfaction turned into outright protest, Atlantic established draconian dress code rules (being forced to “test” if clothes were revealing by bending over in front of peers, wearing a neon shirt emblazoned with the words DRESS CODE VIOLATOR) and their corresponding uprisings from California to North Carolina to Florida and New Jersey and beyond. In one of these protests, a hashtag was coined: #IAmMoreThanADistraction.
In a way, these young girls paved the way for the #MeToo movement, with a coordinated message taking the form of a choir of female voices. Change.org petitions abounded; the ACLU got involved.
In fact, in June of this year, a group of college girls from Lynnfield made their own school dress code video and presented it to the school committee. Their arguments were consistent with the girls and women who came before them: unfair application, unbalanced rules and undue punishment.
One of the girls said she was called out for what she was wearing, saying it made her insecure and embarrassed.
“All I could think of was what people thought of me, she said.
Committee chair Rich Sjoberg said he would review the dress code and consider changes suggested by the group and revisit the issue before school starts; the dress code has since been updated.
So what does this have to do with the Daily Item’s dress code policy? Well, to assert my editor’s comment, the question is certainly political. But it’s not like our office dress code looks a lot like a Kentucky public school.
Most of our dress code is business casual, no sneakers, no ripped jeans, no shirts with different colored slogans. There is mention of not wearing clothes that “reveal too much skin or underwear,” but this barely amounts to sending a girl home for the day because her collarbone is visible.
The contrast here, between our dress code and the dress codes that have made the news, is that the former is used to uplift and the latter is used to decrease.
Yes, it’s true, if I call myself an anarchist, I think that certain rules and regulations regarding appearance could in this context be a good thing.
You see, the point is, we’re a pretty young team. The oldest of our reporters, photographers and designers is barely 30 years old. We are just starting our professional life, and now is the right time to be pushed towards professionalism; pride in one’s appearance breeds pride in one’s work. Essentially, we are told what we can be, while teachers and school officials regularly tell young girls what they cannot be.
That said, I hope the Lynnfield School Committee makes the right choice and makes the dress code reforms proposed by such a thoughtful and forward thinking group of girls.
As for my office at the Daily Item, I’m more than happy to keep my Bart Simpson T-shirt for the weekends.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.itemlive.com/2021/09/24/yarin-cracking-the-dress-code/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]