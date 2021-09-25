Yarin: Cracking the Dress Code

During an editorial meeting a few days ago, the young staff of The Item was entitled to his annual reminder on clothing policy. I had known this in advance from a colleague, who told me that the office tends to be lax in the summer, but once the fall arrives, it is time to get in shape and have looks elegant.

After the meeting, the editor-in-chief and I debriefed our editor (extremely well dressed), who asked us how the staff took the news, and we replied that everything had gone pretty well.

“Truly?” He asked.

I told him I didn’t think anyone wanted to stand out by defending their right to wear a Bart Simpson t-shirt to work.

“Well,” he replied. “These things can get political.”

And, of course, he’s right.

For some time now, middle and high school students across the country have been pushing back against school dress codes they deem misogynist and unfairly punitive. The main rallying cry seems to be, “If my bare shoulders are distracting you, this is YOUR problem”.



An Atlantic play published in 2015 The issue revolves around a high school student in Woodford County, Ky. Named Maggie Sunseri, who has embarked on making documentaries to get her point across.

“It’s not really the formal dress code itself that is so discriminatory, it’s the message behind the dress code,” Sunseri told Atlantic. My principal constantly says that the main reason for (this) is to create a distraction-free learning zone for our male counterparts.

The Atlantic went on to confirm that Woodford County was “one of many districts in the country to justify women-specific rules with this logic and, effectively, to put the onus on girls to prevent inappropriate reactions. of their male classmates “.

As dissatisfaction turned into outright protest, Atlantic established draconian dress code rules (being forced to “test” if clothes were revealing by bending over in front of peers, wearing a neon shirt emblazoned with the words DRESS CODE VIOLATOR) and their corresponding uprisings from California to North Carolina to Florida and New Jersey and beyond. In one of these protests, a hashtag was coined: #IAmMoreThanADistraction.

In a way, these young girls paved the way for the #MeToo movement, with a coordinated message taking the form of a choir of female voices. Change.org petitions abounded; the ACLU got involved.

In fact, in June of this year, a group of college girls from Lynnfield made their own school dress code video and presented it to the school committee. Their arguments were consistent with the girls and women who came before them: unfair application, unbalanced rules and undue punishment.

One of the girls said she was called out for what she was wearing, saying it made her insecure and embarrassed.

“All I could think of was what people thought of me, she said.

Committee chair Rich Sjoberg said he would review the dress code and consider changes suggested by the group and revisit the issue before school starts; the dress code has since been updated.

So what does this have to do with the Daily Item’s dress code policy? Well, to assert my editor’s comment, the question is certainly political. But it’s not like our office dress code looks a lot like a Kentucky public school.

Most of our dress code is business casual, no sneakers, no ripped jeans, no shirts with different colored slogans. There is mention of not wearing clothes that “reveal too much skin or underwear,” but this barely amounts to sending a girl home for the day because her collarbone is visible.

The contrast here, between our dress code and the dress codes that have made the news, is that the former is used to uplift and the latter is used to decrease.

Yes, it’s true, if I call myself an anarchist, I think that certain rules and regulations regarding appearance could in this context be a good thing.

You see, the point is, we’re a pretty young team. The oldest of our reporters, photographers and designers is barely 30 years old. We are just starting our professional life, and now is the right time to be pushed towards professionalism; pride in one’s appearance breeds pride in one’s work. Essentially, we are told what we can be, while teachers and school officials regularly tell young girls what they cannot be.

That said, I hope the Lynnfield School Committee makes the right choice and makes the dress code reforms proposed by such a thoughtful and forward thinking group of girls.

As for my office at the Daily Item, I’m more than happy to keep my Bart Simpson T-shirt for the weekends.