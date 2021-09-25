Inside the Mets patchwork style survey of American fashion





The Met Gala is a celebration of timeless glamor, no one can deny it. Each fall, the Museum sets the stage for the ultimate cultural crossover episode, in which our favorite stars, past and present, mingle and pay homage (see: Lourdes de Leon recalling Cher in a pink Moschino number, or Troye Sivan’s a legendary tribute to Gwyneth Paltrow from the 90s). But for all the hustle and bustle it brings to the halls of the Museum, the Met Gala may distract from the months of research and planning that go into the Costume Institute’s annual exhibitions. This year, the Fte marked the opening of In America: a fashion lexicona presentation that “establishes a modern vocabulary” of contemporary American design by putting words to the most breathtaking and breathtaking fashion moments of our time. Now that the chaos has subsided, let’s take a look at the exhibit that served as the backdrop and inspiration for a night of glitzy celebrity hedonism. On the morning of the press preview of the exhibition, Anna Wintour, host and visionary of the event, made her tour flanked by a string of Vogue girls. The show, a survey of American fashion featuring nearly 100 creations by American designers (arranged in cases like the patches of a quilt), was put on feeling joy, strength, longing and wonder , among other things, sending a clear message about the feeling of unity. which inspired Wintour’s curatorial approach. More intriguing than the pieces themselves was their orientation – a dress by Pierre Davis of No Sesso, the first trans woman to showcase a collection at New York Fashion Week NYFW, has been positioned alongside some of Ralph Lauren’s quintessential American denims and a contemporary patchwork Bode design, revealing the evolving and diverse story of a harsh country which is divided forever. In addition to setting up these powerful contrasts, the show managed to hit the nostalgia point by tackling the effortless minimalism and sensuality of American style showcasing the simple designs of ’90s Donna Karan and Calvin Klein, as well. only a few dreamy and refined Halston pieces. Dresses by Caroline Herrera. While browsing the gallery, I came across Jill Krementz, the legendary photographer who photographed Andy Warhol and Alfred Hitchcock. Before leaving, she asked to take a picture of me. She liked my outfit: second-hand Ralph Lauren pants and a pair of Converse shoes from a recent collaboration with Rick Owens. Her request to photograph my clothes, made by two designers who shaped the past and present of the American stye, was a perfect conclusion to the exhibition.



Second part, In America: a fashion anthology will open on May 5, 2022.

