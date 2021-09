New Spencer’s Trailer: First Look at Kristen Stewart in Diana Wedding Dress

The first full trailer for the Kristen Stewarts Princess Diana biopic has been released, giving fans a first glimpse of the actor wearing a recreation of Diana’s famous wedding dress. Spencer depicts the late royal in 1991 as she is about to end her marriage to Prince Charles. In the first trailer released last month, Diana is seen locking herself in a bathroom, there’s also a montage that shows her being chased by paparazzi photographers. In the last full trailer, Diana is seen struggling to face the Royal Family as her marriage breaks down. There are also scenes depicted with her two children, Princes William and Harry. The trailer features a lot more of Stewarts’ English accent than in the first teaser than before and ends by saying: Will they kill me, do you think? In another scene, fans get a first glimpse of Diana in her wedding dress where she is seen outside walking in the park. Spencer also stars Jack Farthing as Prince Charles and Amy Manson as Anne Boleyn. Timothy Spall plays the squire of the Queen Mother and Sean Harris the royal chief. The official synopsis for the film reads: The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since turned cold. Although business and divorce rumors abound, peace is ordered for the Christmas festivities at the Queens Sandringham Estate. There is eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year things will be very different. Spencer imagines what could have happened during those fateful few days. The film, directed by Pablo Larrain, premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month and is set to hit theaters on November 5. Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register now Watch the film again, The independent said: The film is meant to infuriate traditionalists. Larran and Knight took enormous liberties with their subject … Diana’s eating disorder is treated graphically. She is shown both vomiting and self-injuring. Such moments may suggest Spencer is lewd and voyeuristic, with a tabloid mentality. In fact, it is the opposite. Like Larrans’ previous film Jackie, in which Natalie Portman played the role of JFK’s grieving wife, it is a consciously poetic and elegiac affair.

