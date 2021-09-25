Hurricanes win over Raiders impressively – ESPN 98.1 FM

The Gainesville Hurricanes (4-1) had a strong performance against the Santa Fe Raiders (0-4) at Citizen Field on Friday night as they extended their winning streak to four with a 49-14 victory .

Hurricane offensive clears way in first half

The Hurricane offense kicked in as they looked to build on last week’s performance. Their first touchdown came from their first possession. Hurricane half-back John Cooper would give them a 7-0 lead over the Raiders after a nice touchdown. They easily cut the Raider defense to the ground on this disc. The Hurricane’s offense was not over as they scored another rushed touchdown on their next possession. This time it was all-rounder Mario Mitchell. This gave Gainesville a 14-0 lead over Santa Fe.

After strong defensive possession by the Hurricanes, their offense came knocking on the door as they looked to score another touchdown once again in the first quarter. The Hurricanes’ offense began with the Raiders heading into their third practice. They would be able to make their way into the end zone once again this quarter thanks to a nice pass from quarterback Shooby Coleman to wide receiver Khamari Frazier, giving them a 21-0 lead.

Early in the second quarter, the Hurricanes were finally stopped on offense after a flag in the fourth quarter moved them out of hoops reach. However, the Raiders gave them another chance to score when their special teams unit was called in for roughing up the punter. Gainesville’s offense immediately turned that good fortune into points. Hurricane half-back John Cooper, once again, pushed his way into the end zone on the first game after the penalty. That would give Gainesville a 28-0 lead over Santa Fe early in the second.

Raiders’ first score

A small hiccup in defense came in the second quarter. After a 35-yard pass from the Santa Fe quarterback and several runs from the running back that scored positive yards, the Raiders scored a touchdown. After that touchdown, Santa Fe was on the scoreboard, 28-7. The Raiders would go for a kick in play immediately after that score and get it back, but nothing would come of it.

With the Hurricanes’ offense back on the pitch, they wasted no time getting the ball into the end zone. One game was enough for half-back John Cooper as he pushed his way around defense for a 93-yard touchdown and pushing his lead to 35-7. It was his third of the night.

The Hurricanes had one last possession in the half, earning them one final touchdown to end the half. An impressive pocket move from quarterback Shooby Coleman helped him find wide receiver Brent King for a touchdown.

Great move from Shooby Coleman and he was able to find an open receiver for a @ Canesville1900 landing. 2nd | 1:08

SFHS 7-42 GHS @GNVpreps @FlaHSFootball pic.twitter.com/4XqD4RW5ee – Kyle (@_KyleLander) September 25, 2021

Gainesville would end the half with a 42-7 lead over Santa Fe.

Strong second-half defenses

The second half seemed to go by quickly with fewer highlight plays from either team. The only third-quarter practice that would result in points for both teams was Santa Fe’s first offensive possession. The Raiders were coming out of halftime and recovering another kick in play, which led to their practice. exhausting eight minutes. At the end of that ride, they would do it in fourth place on the first. They ran a quarterback and managed to cross the line for a 42-14 touchdown in favor of the Hurricanes. The Hurricane defense, aside from that lone second-half scoring, kept the Raiders’ offense in check.

A final stream of eye-catching pieces took place towards the end of the fourth. With about four minutes to go, Mario Mitchell intercepted a wild pass from the Raider’s quarterback and sent it back to the Raider’s nine-yard line. The Hurricanes made the most of that turnover with a Shooby Coleman touchdown once again finding wide receiver Brent King.

That would be the final score of the night and the game would end with a final score for the Gainesville Hurricanes 49-14 Santa Fe Raiders.

Gainesville Hurricanes head coach Dock Pollard ended the night by emphasizing how proud he is of his offense.



Looking forward

The Gainesville Hurricanes’ next game will not take place until October 7, when they will face the Buchholz Bobcats. Coach Pollard said his team are improving week by week and he needs his team to have confidence in their next game.