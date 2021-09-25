X-Men artist reveals stunning sketches for Hellfire gala costumes





The X-Men wore trendy outfits for the Hellfire Gala and now Way of X artist Bob Quinn is sharing some of the costume sketches.

TheX-Men’sHellfireGalamaybe finished, but the fun continues. Bob Quinn, the artist ofWay of Xand numerous other comics provided a behind-the-scenes look at some of the participants’ costumes. A few of the X-Men’s outfits could have been very different, although each had a specific idea in mind for her ideal look. Galas are the best occasions to craft outfits that make a statement. The Hellfire Gala was no exception. The guest list included high profile attendees, such as Kevin Feige, and everyone was dressed their best. Mutant haute couture was in its prime, but some of the X-Men in attendance had a few options before deciding on their final selections.

Related: Iron Man Proves Fans Wrong Thinking Magneto Could Beat Him On Twitter, Bob Quinn shared concept sketches for Pixie, Loa and Nightcrawler. This behind-the-scenes look reveals the purpose of each of their designs and the different variations that almost happened. It’s not unusual to see character sketches, but it’s not often that classic comic book characters like X-Men have fashion sketches that fans can see. Although the uniforms of the X-Men tend to vary over time, they have similar appearances for each member of the team, or each has a signature look that they adhere to. The Hellfire Gala opened the door to all new styles. Alright, I hope no one will yell at me.

Here are Pixie’s first sketches. It got together very quickly. Si sent me a prompt saying basically – How about focusing on her hair? This made it pretty easy to imagine. pic.twitter.com/aBA30uhmJ1 – Bob Q! (@RobotJQ) September 20, 2021 Pixie’s final outfit ended up being the long dress with gloved sleeves and butterflies in her hair, as seen in the lower left of the sketch. While her hair remained the center of her concerns, she almost had very goofy updos. From “Bird Buns” to “Vampire” and even a “Centipede Haired Mermaid,” these looks are bold and uplifted. The lionfish-inspired dress chosen by Loa can be seen in the lower right corner of the sketch. It features a fan of fins on the shoulders, a plunging neckline and a mermaid-cut flare. This X-Men member’s hairstyle had no questions, but her dress had a variety of options with the cut. For the most part, she wore a mermaid cut dress, although a dress with a slit was an option. The main decision to be made concerned her cleavage. Keeping the lionfish fins was definitely a great choice. While Nightcrawler’s outfit may seem the simplest of the trio, hers actually went through the most variations. It varied between button down shirts and many different coats – as well as accessories! Some of her potential looks were very simple, while others are much more complex in their accents. As expected, Nightcrawler was absolutely on color from the start. Red is never out of season for Kurt. However, it can sometimes be difficult to choose between styles of cuffs and shoulder pads – let alone what hat to wear or whether a cane might be appropriate. He finally selected the best outfit of all, complete with an off-the-shoulder cape, cane, and elegant feathered hat. If it was a fashion battle between the three, Kurt would certainly be best dressed for the evening. His signature color hasn’t failed him yet and he knows how to create an outfit that is both elegant and refined with class. The X-Men Hellfire Gala may be finished, but the clothing designs for some of these fan favorite characters are memorable. Nightcrawler is in dire need of another appearance in the future. More: The Avengers Make Wolverine A Better Hero Than The X-Men Source:Bob quinn Marvel Comics celebrates its best couples with beautiful covers

