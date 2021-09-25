Marquette clinches victory 3-1 on the road at Seton Hall





The score of the box SOUTH ORANGE, NJ The Marquette University men’s soccer team won their first BIG EAST game convincingly on Friday night, taking a 3-1 road victory over Seton Hall. The Golden Eagles (4-4, 1-1 BIG EAST) came out and set the pace from the start, getting the game’s first shot just 96 seconds from the header by a freshman. Jonas Moen on a free kick passed just off the mark. It wasn’t long, however, before Marquette’s scoreless drought ended as a freshman midfielder. Edrey Caceres used a set piece to find the top left corner of the net, giving MU a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute. “When Edrey is at his best he is one of the best players in the league,” said head coach Marquette Louis bennett . “He’s calm when some people aren’t, and he’s surprisingly mobile defensively. It’s very rare to have a two-way player who’s so good with the ball offensively, but still manages to do it defensively, but he does. That was a great performance on his part. “ Lukas sunsson entered the scoring action in the 34th minute, as a redshirt junior midfielder cross Zyan Andrade found the All-American forward in front of goal, who then used a header to make it 2-0. MU carried that lead in the half. The Golden Eagles picked up where they left off in the locker room in the second half, as they continued to control the game for the final 45 minutes. Caceres found the back of the net again in the 70th minute, when he scored his second goal of the game and his third of the season after finishing a cross in traffic set up by Andrade. For the Brazilian, it was the second assist of the competition and the third of the season. “It was a very disciplined victory. We stuck to the game plan and were very resilient,” Bennett said. “Seton Hall are a powerful team and they are a team that can burn you down, but that’s how we played today. We went out and scored three goals on the road against a very good team, I’m really proud of what we’ve done. “ Seton Hall got on the board in the last minute with a goal from Ian Albuquerque, who scored with just nine seconds left in the game. MU limited the Pirates to just two shots on goal in the game. It was MU’s first victory at Seton Hall since 2011, and the second in program history. NEXT: The Golden Eagles return home to host Providence (5-1-1, 1-0-0 BIG EAST) on Saturday, October 2 at Valley Fields. It will be the Alumni Appreciation Night for the team, and they will honor former MU players at the event. The game will begin at 7:05 p.m. CST and can be streamed on FloFC. Follow the Marquette University men’s soccer team through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteSoccer) and Instagram (@MarquetteSoccer) and by “liking” on Facebook (/ Marquettesoccer).

