Men’s Fashion Guide: Suggested Outfits During Durga Puja





Last updated on

Sep 25, 2021, 3:53 PM Suggestions To Help Men Succeed With The Fashion Game During Durga Puja Durga Puja is barely two weeks old.



The Bengalis have been eagerly awaiting this opportunity, which has been in planning for almost a year. Shopping begins more than a month before Durga Puja even begins.



For women, fashion choices are never scarce. But what about men?



Here we give you some suggestions which will help you to succeed in the fashion game during the five days.

On ‘Shoshthi’ start with a casual white shirt, dark pants At Shoshthi, start with a cool outfit.



A casual white shirt, preferably with embroidery, and dark pants or slacks are best for this day.



Complete the look by wearing white sneakers / shoes. You can replace white with other light colors if you are not comfortable being the Jeetendra among your friends.



Take care of your hairstyle and trim your mustache and beard.

On ‘Saptami’, opt for a look that is both casual and retro At Saptami, you can opt for a dark colored shirt with embroidery or floral prints.



It will give you a retro but elegant look.



With this, black, brown or dark gray colored pants will look pretty good.



You can also try a dark water green floral shirt or a dark peacock blue shirt.



And wear a cap. It completely changes your look.

On ‘Ashtami’ you gotta go the traditional way Ashtami this is when you have to stick with the traditional look.



So go for a tight pyjamas crap kurta. Complete the look with a Nehru coat.



You can also get rid of the coat and go for a design kurta instead of.



White pyjamas with lavender-colored linen kurta and the blue Nehru coat is an awesome wedding.



Definitely try this combination this year.

The last two days of Durga Puja can be a mix At Navami, take a break from traditional clothes.



You can go for a stylish t-shirt and jeans look. Put on a pair of sunglasses and cool shoes and you’re good to go.



Dashami, the end of carnival is when our moods are a bit off, but we have to be at our best.



Stun everyone and wear a dhoti–kurta.



Happy Durga Puja!



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsbytesapp.com/news/lifestyle/fashion-suggestions-for-men-during-durga-puja/story The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos