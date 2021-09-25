EDIT MAHJONG is a 100% biodegradable set made from fashion waste





“The first sustainable mahjong set” EDITECTURE collaborated with EDIT THE BRAND to create a biodegradable mahjong set made from 28% fabric scraps. the project highlights pollution caused by the fashion industry while celebrating the centuries-old game with an art installation in hong kong titled “an ode to mahjong”.

mahjong is a centuries-old tile game give a new use to fashion waste in addition to water consumption and CO2 emissions, the fashion industry is responsible for 92 million tonnes of waste each year. EDITECTURE reports that in Hong Kong alone, an average of 110,000 tonnes of discarded clothing is collected each year, which equates to 1,400 t-shirts per minute. with this in mind, the design studio decided to work with his in-house fashion company, CHANGE THE BRAND, to find another use for these fabric scraps. the team collected all the waste fabrics that had been discarded for various reasons such as quality control and pattern cutting. they then sorted all the material collected based on the color and design aesthetic of each mahjong game. the offcuts were then shredded further and fused with 100% biodegradable materials before being molded together to create the exclusive mahjong tiles. so far, 30 kg of tissue waste has been recycled.

view of the installation “an ode to mahjong” in hong kong an ode to mahjong EDITECTURE and EDIT THE BRAND not only made this new mahjong set, but they also celebrated the game with a facility in Hong Kong. with table and chairs, “an ode to mahjong” captures the moments of joy and friendly chatter that go hand in hand with the game and that have been passed down from generation to generation. the installation also pays homage to the craftsmanship of traditional mahjong tiles. ‘mahjong tile carving is now a rare profession, with many masters of the craft retiring or believing their role will soon be made redundant by technological advancements, ‘ says EDITECTURE. “The ode to mahjong pays tribute to the know-how of these masters who have dedicated their lives to preserving the craft, the beauty and the culture of the game.”

custom handmade wooden chest

the wooden box pays homage to traditional Chinese dressers

the EDIT MAHJONG set is 100% biodegradable project info: Name: EDIT MAHJONG – an ode to mahjong

design: EDITING designboom received this project from our ‘DIY submissions‘ feature, where we invite our readers to submit their own work for publication. see more project submissions from our readers here. edited by: lynne myers | design boom

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.designboom.com/design/edit-mahjong-100-biodegradable-set-made-from-fashion-waste-09-25-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos