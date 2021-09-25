Fashion
Rothys Just Launched 4 Men’s Accessories Perfect For Everyday Use
Rothys is continuing its development in a major way!
The sustainable fashion brand that burst onto the scene with his best-selling women’s shoes and Bags extended its range to men in May 2021 with a men’s moccasins collection. Now, about four months later, Rothys is further strengthening its men’s events department with its very first line of accessories perfect for everyday wear.
Rothys’ new men’s accessories include four raised but sustainably crafted items: one tote, a minimalist wallet, a slim card case and one laptop wallet.
Each accessory is 100% knitted with recycled materials, using a blend of ocean-bound marine plastic and the brand’s signature water bottle spun yarn. The craftsmanship and design make the products flexible, durable and, most importantly, machine washable.
Discover each new product below in more detail.
1. Rothys men’s backpack, $ 395
The stunning Rothys men’s backpack is available in four colors and signature prints (Forest Black, Slate Brown, Woodland Camo and Desert Camo) and fits perfectly into everyday life.
Use it as a tote or shoulder bag and never worry about convenience again, thanks to its adjustable and detachable shoulder strap, multiple hidden storage pockets and substantial construction.
2. Rothys Minimalist Men’s Wallet, $ 125
As the Men’s tote, new Rothys Minimalist Men’s Wallet comes in the same four colors and is perfect for the man who prefers a streamlined wallet style with zero bulk.
It features a slim bifurcated design that keeps space to a minimum with multiple card slots and a top-loading pocket. And, like all four accessories, it’s machine washable, so it will always stay fresh.
3. Men’s Rothys Slim Card Holder, $ 95
For the man who enjoys the convenience and ease of a card holder over a standard wallet, the new Men’s Rothys Slim Card Holder is the most stylish option you can buy. It combines a clean design with smart organization, so you’ll always find what you need without having to dig.
4. Rothys Laptop Portfolio, $ 245
Finally, the elegant and sophisticated Rothys Laptop Portfolio combines the functionality of a portable bag with the ease of a portable handle. This one does all the work. It’s perfect for everything from daily commutes to travel and is versatile enough to keep your technical items safe, thanks to its patch pockets, padded compartments and secure zipper.
Shop the four new products at Rothys right now before they sell out!
