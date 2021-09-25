3 growth levers that Lululemon is pulling right now





In the first half of 2021, the fitness clothing company Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) increased sales by an impressive 61% compared to the same period two years ago. With this kind of business performance, it may not be surprising that the title has more than double over the past two years. But don’t worry about missing out on all of Lululemon’s growth – there are future growth levers the company is pulling right now. In this video by Motley Fool Backstage Pass, recorded on September 9, Fool contributor Jon Quast talks with fellow contributor Jason Hall about how Lululemon is growing the business of his fitness device, Mirror, his goals for his international business and recent advancements with his menswear. Jason Hall: I think there’s clear evidence that the growth story isn’t out there, right, Jon? Jon Quest: Yes. Looking ahead, there are many more reasons to be optimistic about Lululemon. For those who don’t know, they acquired a company called Mirror last year. The mirror is platoon-esque, in that it is a hardware device, mainly used for yoga, but it has a subscription service in addition. You’re paying big up front for the Mirror. You pay an ongoing subscription for the content. Lululemon bought this business last year. It offers a significant cross-sell opportunity to integrate this relatively obscure Mirror brand into the Lululemon family and provide this new revenue opportunity. What surprised me was that they shared that Mirror is currently only available in 150 Lululemon stores and Lululemon has over 530 stores. So a very small percentage of those stores currently have Mirror. They’re hoping to get as many as 200 stores by the holidays, so there’s still a lot of growth ahead for Mirror, I think. This company is also still on track to quadruple its international business by 2023. They say their men’s business is set to double this year. Lululemon is therefore generally more of a women’s clothing company, but it is also developing this business for men. So there are a lot of growth levers that Lululemon is pulling right now as they continue to grow. Room: Jon I didn’t hear you say it but I just wanna bring up the, you maybe said it and I just didn’t listen, because I’m distracted, but what’s good with the Adding Mirror, this is the service revenue for that. As we learned from Peloton, that’s a very high margin. It can generate, fair, margins, and it’s a really profitable clothing manufacturer. [laughs] Taking good margins on their clothes, but they can get even better margins on the services provided with Mirror. Quarter: Yes. They don’t break it much. You really have to dig. But one of the things they talked about about Mirror was the fact that they are really looking into it. They expand their content. Right now they’re a little light on content, and they’re really investing in having more instructors, more things that would get people to join the Mirror family.

