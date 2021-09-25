Two men charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Two men are charged with human trafficking and first degree sexual assault after a woman in Green Bay says she was physically and sexually assaulted while men were held against her rigged for 24 hours.

Cody Dufrane and Dante Berry-Compton are each charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault with the assistance of another and one count of human trafficking. Berry-Compton is also charged with intimidating a victim with a dangerous weapon, forcible confinement, resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts of jumping on bail.

According to the criminal complaint, the assaults occurred one night in May:

The victim told police that she had an argument with her mother, so she contacted her friend to go out and party. The friend directed her to an apartment in the 800 block of Walnut St. She said she immediately felt uncomfortable with the four men who lived there, but when her friend arrived , they started drinking, then one man brought crack and another brought colored cocaine. pills.

At one point, she noticed that two men were missing from the party, then noticed that her car was no longer there.

She decided to walk to a convenience store nearby. A man she knew as Thomas followed her and watched her enter her PIN. Later, her card was stolen and her account was emptied.

When she returned to the apartment, she locked herself in the bathroom and texted her mother asking for help. When the police knocked on the apartment door, a man she knew as Shawn broke into the bathroom and told her to shut up – not to let the police know she was was here.

After the police left, the men took her clothes and Thomas and Shawn physically and sexually assaulted her. When they seemed to be done and she tried to leave, she was pulled back by her hair.

Eventually, she was forced into a car and driven to a house on a dead end road where people were packing white powder and red capsules in the kitchen. Then she was put in another car. When they stopped at a gas station, she heard the men say that they wanted to turn her over, that is, to put her in human trafficking.

The men took her to a motel. With the two men watching her, she checked in, but told the motel staff not to let the men in, and she took the room key, ran to the room, and got out. is locked inside. The men made two attempts to break into the room as she called her mother, the credit card company and finally the police.

The victim was taken to HSHS St. Vincent Hospital. Officers say the woman was very emotional, saying she couldn’t believe she let this happen.

When the police questioned her, she identified Dufrane and Berry-Compton as the men who assaulted her. Police learned they were in a house on Smith Street and arrested the two men for sexual assault.

Her car was found at 3:39 a.m. when police pulled her over on Baird and Main Streets and arrested the other two men at the party.

