Here are my best growth stocks to buy right now





Businesses don’t generate above-market growth by following the beaten track. Instead, they serve established markets in exciting new ways. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) is a prime example of this. The clothing brand has created an economic divide by marketing a fitness lifestyle through its clothing. This strategy generates massive growth and improves profitability, which is why this is one of my top growth stocks to buy right now. A post-pandemic winner The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically changed consumer behavior, with people swapping jeans or pantsuits for yoga pants and sweatshirts while working from home. Lululemon held up during the crisis with 11% year-over-year sales growth in 2020 to $ 4.4 billion despite store closings and closings. This expansion accelerated in 2021 as more people began to resume shopping in person. The company now has 318 stores in the United States, 62 in Canada and 154 more internationally.

Sales at the retailer in the fiscal second quarter jumped 61% year-over-year to $ 1.5 billion, while profits rose 141% to $ 1.59 per share. Lululemon profits from easing of pandemic restrictions in US; Physical store performance has returned to pre-pandemic levels much faster than expected, CEO Calvin McDonald said recently. In contrast, the company’s e-commerce business saw comparable growth of 4% in the fiscal second quarter compared to an astonishing 157% sales growth in the prior year period. The future is bright Lululemon seeks to maintain its global momentum through international expansion efforts. The international company posted second-quarter revenue of $ 238 million – and the company plans to quadruple that size by 2023 or earlier. Management is on track to open 35 to 40 new stores outside of North America this year. The retailer is also pursuing what has been – at least for Lululemon – a relatively untapped opportunity in men’s products. Currently, men’s fashion only represents 25% of its turnover. Granted, Lululemon’s brand is associated with femininity, which might make it harder to sell to men. But the company’s clients are helping to build brand awareness among men. In 2019, then managing director Stuart Haselden noted that women were responsible for around 40% of Lululemon’s men’s product sales. These items were likely gifted to boyfriends or husbands, introducing these men to the brand – and potentially converting them into long-term customers. Lululemon also has the opportunity to better position itself as a gender neutral brand in international markets. A well-deserved bonus Management expects net revenues to be between $ 6.19 billion and $ 6.26 billion in fiscal 2021, which would represent a 42% increase from 2020 at the high end. The company also plans to increase its earnings per share by 61% to $ 7.26. At its current price of around $ 424, Lululemon is showing a futures price / earnings multiple of around 58. Without a doubt, tits valuation is significantly higher than the S&P 500 Nike’s average of 34 or the multiple of 37. But I think Lululemon deserves its bounty because it is at an early stage of a notable expansion – especially in international markets and among male consumers.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

