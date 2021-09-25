Elizabeth Hurley’s iconic Versace dress makes a comeback – and you won’t believe who wore it



















September 25, 2021 – 3:12 PM BST



Hannah hargrave Elizabeth Hurley’s iconic Versace safety pin dress made a comeback and fans were obsessed with wearing it

It’s hard to believe it’s been over 26 years since Elizabeth hurley seduced in the safety pin Versace dress that left everyone speechless. Now, however, he’s back on the catwalks and the model wearing it has certainly done him justice. MORE: Elizabeth Hurley rocks short blonde hair in latest swimsuit pic Gigi hadid wowed crowds as she strutted the catwalk for the designer label during its show at Milan Fashion Week. Loading the player … WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley enjoys the last summer sun in a yellow bikini While not exactly the dress Elizabeth wore in 1994, the revamped version bore a striking resemblance to the original. Gigi looked phenomenal in the long black dress which had a Daring split at the front and sported numerous safety pins on the front. MORE: Elizabeth Hurley Turns The Heat Up In A Sizzling Cutout Swimsuit We Want Too MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational in new photo as she shares James Bond news Versace posted a photo of Gigi in the new version on Instagram and captioned it: “Power play – @donatella_versace showcased looks that channel confidence and strength on runway # VersaceSS22. Gigi wore the dress to Milan Fashion Week The cut patterns are spliced ​​with the iconic Safety Pin brand material and the printed silk accents are inspired by the iconic scarves. #MFW. “ The neckline mirrored Elizabeth’s dress she wore to the film premiere of her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant. Four weddings and a funeral. MORE: Gigi Hadid’s Eccentric $ 4 Million New York Home Looks Nothing Like You Would Expect RELATED: Gigi Hadid makes a candid comment on being a new mom to baby Khai Years after the event, the actor opened up about his girlfriend’s outfit and confessed in the BBC documentary Hugh Grant: A Life on Screen: “There was a big first and someone said to us, ‘Oh, you can borrow things from the best designers. Poor Elizabeth called some great designers and they all said, “No, who are you? “ or ‘No, we don’t lend you anything.’ Who could forget this dress! “Then Versace said, ‘Yeah, we’re going to lend you a dress,’ and they just sent a round which is the one with the safety pins. So she put it on and I raised my eyebrows a fraction and we we have left. “ Hugh and Elizabeth both went on to become big Hollywood stars and the dress was cemented in fashion history as well. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/20210925122556/elizabeth-hurley-iconic-versace-safety-pin-dress-comeback-catwalk-gigi-hadid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos