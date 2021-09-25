Kathy Hilton reveals why she ditched her dress at dinner to wear a tablecloth





Kathys’ tablecloth outfit certainly turned heads (Photos: Getty / HEDO / Backgrid) Kathy Hilton was pictured leaving a restaurant last week wearing only a tablecloth after dropping her dress in the middle of the night. After images emerged of her outing from upscale Craigs restaurant in Los Angeles draped in a white tablecloth while an assistant wore the dress she had arrived in, theories began to surface as to why. Maybe someone spilled something on Kathy? Maybe her zipper had broken at the restaurant? Thankfully Kathy, 62, who is the mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton, revealed what really led her to borrow a tablecloth to make an outfit. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to respond to the speculation, telling her followers: I wanted all of my Instagram friends to know this, to hear it straight from my mouth, I want to spill it on you. tea directly. She revealed that she held a charity auction with her daughters, Nicky and Paris Hilton, to raise money for the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital on a very hot day. To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that

supports HTML5 video Kathy explained that she was roasting and roasting in the woolen dress with the silk lining, adding: Everything literally sticked to me and I didn’t even have the chance to have a Coke, water, a glass of wine or whatever to eat because we were busy selling and selling and selling and fundraising. We had a very successful auction. Kathy previously wore the wool dress with silk lining (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

She then returned home in a toga made from a tablecloth (Photo: HEDO / Backgrid) After the auction ended, Kathy went to dinner with her best friend Vera, where she ended up changing because she was too hot. She explained: She [Vera] brought this tablecloth see, there is makeup in here because she took the tablecloth and she made it like it was a sarong, like from the south of France. Following: Paris Hilton

While the tablecloth made for a pretty convincing dress, fans quickly noticed the impromptu change of outfit when the paparazzi photographed her walking out of Craigs. Kathy joked: What can I tell you? I didn’t have my fan with me. I just wanted everyone to know because everyone was angry and wondering what had happened. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Icon Paris Hilton Serves Up US Open Moment By Successfully Singing Her Own Song

MORE: Paris Hilton wears white dress and cuddles fiancé Carter Reum at their engagement party



