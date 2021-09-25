Akron wins championship in dramatic fashion over Bowie, 6-5





AKRON, Ohio The Akron RubberDucks made a dramatic comeback to beat the Bowie Baysox to claim the sixth championship in franchise history. It was Bo Naylors who took the 6-5 win and the Double-A Northeast Championship Series sweep at Canal Park on Friday night. The Baysox (parent club: Baltimore Orioles) led 5-0 before the eighth. But the RubberDucks played a small ball and started to reduce their lead. José Fermn walked 11 lengths. Bryan Lavastida and George Valera followed in singles. Jonathan Engelmann then kicked a ball to the ground but reached base when second baseman Cadyn Greniers passed second. Fermn and Lavastida scored to make it 5-2. A single from Jos Tena marked two others. At the end of the ninth, Will Brennans leading the circuit at 430 feet tied the score at 5. Brayan Rocchio walked. After Fermns’ sacrifice and two intentional walks, the bases were loaded for Naylor. As soon as the ball was touched, Rocchio ran home and the rest of the team ran out of the dugout, with the moving crowd converging on Naylor near second base and pushing into center-right field. Rocchio was the only player to cross the plate before the start of the celebration. Akrons Konnor Pilkington appeared in five innings, allowing two unearned runs and striking out nine. He gave up a starting walk, then put out the next nine batters. Four pitchers then worked an inning each, with Ben Krauth taking the win. Bowies Diogenes Almengo was credited with the loss and the missed save. Match attendance, in a high school football game on Friday night, was 3,436, but more than Bowie’s first two games combined which drew 1,494 and 1,153 respectively. In Game 2, Akron beat Bowie, 8-5, at Prince Georges Stadium on Wednesday and won Game 1 a day earlier, 5-1. The RubberDucks had clinched a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season which saw Akron, Bowie and Somerset compete for the two playoff spots. Akron won Eastern League titles in 2003, 2005, 2009, 2012 and 2016. At the start of this season, the league and schedule structure was reformed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Akron opens the 2022 season on April 8 in Erie and has its home opener on Tuesday April 12 against Reading. The league will continue its predominantly six-game stand format, which was adopted to limit travel. Associated coverage Akron RubberDucks at a Northeast Class AA Championship game Akron RubberDucks Takes 1-0 Lead in Northeast Class AA Championship Series Against Bowie Minor league baseball is back. Would the fans care? Akron gives Terry Pluto a hint Akron RubberDucks starts playoffs tonight schedule, schedule, information Shane Bieber begins rehab in Akron as RubberDucks clinch playoff berth I am on cleveland.coms life and culture and discuss topics related to food, beer, wine and sport. If you want to see my stories,here is a directory on cleveland.com. Bill Wills from WTAM-1100 and I talk about food and drink usually at 8:20 am on Thursday mornings. And tune in at 7 a.m. on Wednesdays for Beer with Bona and Much, Much More with Munch Bishop on 1350-AM The Gambler. Twitter: @ mbona30. Get a good start on the weekend and Register nowfor Cleveland.coms weekly In CLE’s electronic newsletter, your essential guide to the best things to do in Greater Cleveland. It’ll arrive in your inbox on Friday morning – an exclusive to-do list, focusing on the best weekend fun. Restaurants, music, movies, the performing arts, family entertainment and more. Click here to subscribe. All cleveland.com newsletters are free.

