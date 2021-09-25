Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection





Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana aren’t immune to the Y2K fever sweeping fashion this season, and why should they be? The year 2000 was the heyday of Dolce & Gabbana, a time when the glorious excess of their aesthetic rocked the fashion pendulum from the minimalist 90s to the early 2000s. Dolce and Gabbana captured the renewed interest for the era. Their young assistants are excited about this part of their archive, and rising Gen Z pop stars are asking for vintage pieces as well. Behind the scenes, Gabbana said: We thought we were going to do something different, but in the same mood as this 2000 collection. Coming out of a dark time signifying pandemic and we want to enjoy life. We want light. Their Metropol venue shone like a diamond, with a mirrored track, faceted backdrop, and no less than 75 spotlights, but the set had nothing on the clothes and accessories themselves, which were rigged into crystals by the kilo, even more so than the men’s collection they presented in June. Browsing their 21-year-old collection means drawing parallels between yesterday and today: mini bandeau and transparent shirt combinations, skirts with beaded fringes, exposed lingerie and logo underwear. Jennifer Lopez performed on a few T-shirts here in what felt like a D&G tribute to another brand with stamina. But there were other avant-garde updates. Upcycling is also a trend they picked up, and they bought a supply of used militaria to deconstruct and remake to their liking. A camo jacket was lined with leopard, and cargoes were cut off at the knee, the scrap leftovers being patched into towering bundles. One of the reasons the industry hasn’t changed enough since the turn of the millennium is its one-dimensional insistence on uniformly thin models. Dolce and Gabbana clearly have their eyes on the next generation. In fact, Gabbana has enthusiastically reported that the average age of its buyers after the pandemic is dropping. To really engage with this demographic, they might think of a wider range of body types. Sexy comes in all sizes.

