Kylie Minogue Steals the Show in Sequin Red Dress at Global Citizen Live Event

A host of stars were out in force for the Global Citizen Live event on Saturday night, and Kylie Minogue brought the glamor as she took the stage in a sequined red asymmetric gown.

Taking place across six continents, the 24-hour fundraiser will feature a large number of famous faces coming together to implement change.

And the singer, 53, stole the show in the bodycon red dress before transforming into a sexy cutout black number for her performance.

Kylie appeared in her element as she strutted across the stage in the glittering red one-shoulder gown, before slipping into the semi-sheer black LBD.

The Can’t Get You Out Of My Head hitmaker went all out singing tunes in Sky Garden to the audience.

She had a glittery pink eyeshadow on her lips and layers of glossy lip gloss on her pout. The 24-hour event, which aims to defend the planet and overcome poverty, also saw performers like Priyanka Chopra, Will.I.Am and Stormzy. their support.

The performances are shown around the world including: Lagos, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul and Sydney.

Global Citizen Live is part of the Global Citizens 2021 Global Campaign, a stimulus package for the world.

The plan aims to end COVID-19 for all, end the hunger crisis, resume learning for all, protect the planet and advance equity for all.

Performance: Stormzy then took the stage in very suave Paris in a cream shirt and matching pants

Also present was the actress Priyanka Chopra who presented the scene in Paris. The actress looked radiant in a sky blue skater dress with a floral hem and cinched waist.

Her brunette locks were styled in waves and she had a simple makeup of neutral lipstick and dark eyeliner.

The actress put on a lively show as she warmed up the crowd at the concert in Paris, ahead of Stormzy’s performance.

And Stormzy looked very suave in a cream shirt and matching pants. Artist Grime, 28, was performing in front of the Eiffel Tower for the charity concert.

BBC One broadcasts the show from 5.30pm on Saturdays and on the BBC until around 3am.

Rockers: Duran Duran took the stage for an energetic performance, as they wore quirky outfits

Looks great: Singer Simon Le Bon wore a black blazer, graphic tee and jazzy pants while Nick Rhodes stood out in a red PVC suit and tie

The other stars attending the global event are Nile Rodgers, Chic and Duran Duran.

Duran Duran took the stage for an energetic performance, as they wore quirky outfits.

Lead singer Simon Le Bon wore a black blazer, graphic tee and jazzy pants while Nick Rhodes stood out in a red PVC suit and tie.

Rock and roll: John Taylor looked rocker in every inch in an all-black outfit with a bold pink jacket

Cause: The organization’s plan aims to end COVID-19 for all, end the hunger crisis, resume learning for all, protect the planet and advance equity for all

Star-cloted: The Black Eyed Peas, which Will.I.am, Jessica Reynoso aka J. Rey Soul, Taboo and Apl.de performed for the public in Paris

Quirky outfits: The group donned neon gymnastics gear for the energetic performance

John and Andy Taylor both looked every inch of the rockers in black outfits with edgy jackets.

The show in Los Angeles will see Stevie Wonder, 5 Seconds of Summer and Demi Lovato perform.

During his stay in the French capital, Elton John will be joined by Charlie Puth and Fatma Said.

In Britain, the organization will call on business and government leaders to demonstrate continued global leadership through a successful COP26, the largest climate summit since the Paris Agreement of 2015.

They will also call on the private sector to join the Race To Zero coalition in an attempt to prevent a rise in global temperature above 1.5 degrees Celsius.