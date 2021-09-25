I tried on Matalan’s 18 beloved party dresses and it’s the perfect fall midi – Elle May Rice





Matalan shoppers went crazy for a beautiful midi dress they spotted online this week – and I couldn’t help but try it on. Since the weather isn’t quite sure what it wants to do, shoppers are looking for clothes that can easily go from summer to fall in the blink of an eye. Recently, Matalan buyers spotted its Ruched midi dress on Instagram and were quick to share their love in the comments section. READ MORE:I have tried a Superdrug 5 hair mask rated as amazing and it has given “silky” results Many have praised the dress for its beautiful fit. The dress , which is priced at 18, features a small stripe print, long sleeves and a button closure in the neck. The dress was hailed as fabulous and so beautiful by buyers, with particular reference to the print – so I decided to order the outfit myself and see if it lived up to the hype.





(Image: Echo of Liverpool)

The material of the dress was soft and although it was thin I didn’t have to worry about how transparent it was. The assembly of the dress was taller so I could easily have gone down a waist and been comfortable. But I like the extra space, so I was happy. The material didn’t itch or snag either, and the gathered design on the bust was comfortable and added depth to the outfit. The midi length was also true to size which was an added bonus – it’s not easy to find a real midi dress when you are 5ft 4in tall. The gathered bust was great for adding extra shape, pulling at the waist and providing a silhouette that I often struggle to find. The dress would work for any occasion; I would definitely wear it to work or to have a drink with friends. At 18, I can see why Matalan shoppers are rushing to pick up this dress – I’m certainly glad I did. The Matalans gathered midi dress is priced at 18 and can be ordered online here . You can find your nearest Matalan store here .

