Juicy Couture calls on men’s clothing brand Staffonly for its first Chinese collaboration





LONDON Juicy Couture tapped contemporary menswear brand Staffonly and their designer duo Shimo Zhou and Une Yea for their first collaboration with a Chinese brand. The duo founded the brand in London, shortly after graduating from London College of Fashion and the Royal College of Art, making a name for themselves with their tongue-in-cheek conceptions of consumerism and identity aimed at audiences in the world. men’s clothes. They have already collaborated with the Japanese brand Onitsuka Tiger for its 70th anniversary. More from WWD But don’t expect the usual questioning of the masculinity the London and Shanghai-based label is known for. This hookup is a retro-American collection of tracksuits, jeweled mini skirts and down jackets in saccharine tones, which was revealed on September 24 and was immediately available in stores. Prices were at the designer level 3,880 renminbi, or $ 450, for a tracksuit and 6,880 renminbi, or $ 1,065, for a pink and chocolate brown quilted coat. [Juicy Couture] is a brand that potentially impacts people through sensation, [so we started] combining existing experiences and imagination, said Zhou, whose mental image of the 1970s California lifestyle from movies, literature and video games became the basis of the collaboration’s retro aesthetic, including its communications campaign. According to Carol Chen, co-managing director of Semir Group, which holds the Juicy Couture license for Greater China, her witty and laid-back Staffonly design aesthetic [and] unique spirit, applied to the inspirations of everyday life that sealed the deal. Chen added that [their] generation of independent Chinese designers has a good international outlook and at the same time understands the needs of Chinese consumers. The best of WWD Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/juicy-couture-taps-men-wear-191151250.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos