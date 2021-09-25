Meghan Markle Stuns In White Mini Dress At Global Citizen Live Event With Prince Harry



















September 25, 2021 – 10:08 PM BST



Meghan Markle looked so elegant at the Global Citizen Live event with Prince Harry in New York wearing a white mini dress

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked amazing on Saturday night as they attended the Global Citizen Live event which took place in New York City and was broadcast from Central Park. READ: Meghan Markle’s first famous royal handbag is finally available for purchase Upon arrival, the two wore black masks while Meghan wore a pair of sunglasses in a classic style and wrapped warm in a black and white plaid scarf and stylish coat. Meghan, who gave birth to daughter Lilibet in June, looked sensational as they later took the stage holding hands. Meghan surprised fans with the white mini dress The mother-of-two wore a stunning new outfit which consisted of a white Valentino mini dress with intricate floral embellishments. The San Gallo Couture minidress costs £ 3,300 at Harrods, and she paired it with black stiletto heels. On the beauty side, she sported a fresh and radiant makeup that subtly highlighted her pretty features. Her hair was styled in a low pony style. Simply magnificent! Meanwhile, Harry wore a simple white shirt and black suit, keeping the look casual without a tie and an open collar. They held hands when they appeared on stage The special event was held to urge world leaders from the G7 and the European Union to adopt a vaccine equity policy to help end the COVID-19 pandemic. The group is urging these leaders to share at least a billion doses of the vaccine with those who need it most. He also calls on them to give up intellectual property rights to vaccines. MORE: 5 Royal Family Spotted Without Their Engagement Rings – & The Real Reasons Why The couple attended the Global Citizen Live event The event was broadcast continuously and took place in various cities around the world, including New York, London and Sydney. September has been a busy month for the Sussexes. To commemorate the Duke of Sussex’s 37th birthday on September 15, new photos of the couple have been released. Photos were shared by TIME as the couple were named as one of the publication’s 2021 Most Influential People. Meghan’s Valentino dress is available at Harrods, £ 3,300 and Saks Fifth Avenue $ 5,400 BUY NOW Meghan can be seen flaunting the crisp LA-style wardrobe she’s known for. In one fell swoop she rocked a dazzling white sleeveless, classic fit jumpsuit with soft lines and a tailored finish. READ: The most expensive royal engagement rings: Meghan Markle, Duchess Camilla and more In the second, which also appeared on Archewell’s website, Harry was seen rocking a very suave olive green suit (which really complemented her red hair) and Meghan was wearing navy pants and a khaki turtleneck. , hair pulled up into a chic messy bun. . Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox. This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! can earn a small commission if a reader clicks and makes a purchase. More information.

