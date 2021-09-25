Li Bingjie has 800 spare times that would have earned him Tokyo bronze





NATIONAL GAMES OF CHINA 2021 The 2021 China National Games are drawing to a close, but not before several Olympians are trying to end the competition on a high note. Li bingjie was back, for example, tonight winning the women’s 800 freestyle in a dominant fashion. Hitting the wall in 8: 17.39, Li cleared the field by more than 7 seconds. Finalist status went toTang muhan in 8: 25.24 whileWang jianjiahe, 5th place in the event at this summer’s Olympics, was 8: 25.48 for bronze. As for Li, 19, her time here crushed what she produced at this summer’s Olympics. There in Tokyo, she signed 8: 22.49 to place 10th and find herself out of the final. If she had instead beaten a mark like she did tonight, she would have walked away with the bronze medal behind winner Katie Ledecky of the United States (8: 12.57) and Ariarne Titmus of Australia (8: 13.83). Li is China’s 2nd fastest player in this event, with a lifetime record of 8: 15.46 at the 2017 FINA World Championships. However, his performance of 8: 17.39 here ranks as the 3rd fastest time. fast never done by a Chinese woman. In other events, the women’s 200m backstroke saw Peng xuwei won gold, posting a winning effort of 2: 08.54, whileWang Changhao won the podium in the men’s 100m butterfly in 51.65 to beatLi Zhuhaorunner-up performance of 51.98. The men’s and women’s 50m freestyle semi-finals were also held today, withYu Hexin leading the pack in the first in 21.94 whileLiu Xiang is the woman to beat in the latter with a seed of 24.23.

