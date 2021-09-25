Strictly’s Tess Daly Impresses In Her Thigh Slit Red Dress And Dune Heels





















Last modified on Sep 25, 2021 9:25 PM BST

Megan Taurus Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly wowed fans of the hit BBC show after stepping out in a red dress with thigh slits on Saturday night.

Bring some glitz and glamor to the Come dance strictly ballroom on Saturday evening, Tess Daly looked at every inch of the Hollywood starlet as she stepped out in a bright red thigh-slit gown, complete with halterneck details by Roland Mouret. Showcasing her impressive fashion credentials, the presenter completed her latest ensemble with high heels from Dune London and glittering jewelry from Cartier. RELATED: Tess Daly Looks Stunning In Strictly-Inspired Most ‘Extra’ Dress On Date With Vernon Kay Tess looked amazing in a hot red dress An image of elegance, Tess wore her shiny blonde hair in a pretty sleek, blow-dried style. Dusting her eyes in a smoky shadow with voluminous lashes, neutral blush and a bold matching lip, the TV star looked absolutely stunning. True Violet Black Label Halterneck Maxi Dress, £ 48, Asos BUY NOW Since returning to our screens last week, Come dance strictly Fans marveled at the glamorous looks of Tess and her co-star Claudia Winkleman in the first episode. READ: Tess Daly stuns fans in white jumpsuit for Strictly’s sparkling launch show Tess wore a white Karen Millen jumpsuit during last week’s episode of Strictly Showcasing her slim figure in a white jumpsuit from Karen Millen, Tess accessorized her sleek one-piece with sparkly earrings and a pair of matching heels from Dune. She was dressed as always by her loyal stylist James Yardley for the show and took to Instagram to share a number of stylish snaps. “It’s still time! See you at 7:45 am @BBCStrictly. Good luck to the class of 2021!” Tess captioned them. MORE: 12 Pictures From Tess Daly’s Family Life With Husband Vernon Kay And Kids Her co-host Claudia Winkleman opted for a black dress embroidered by Retrofête As for her equally fabulous co-host, Claudia Winkleman, the brunette beauty donned a black dress embroidered by Retrofête. Wearing a pair of metallic silver stilettos from Gina Shoes and several sparkling jewels from Tilly Sveaas, Claudia certainly turned heads at the Strictly launch show. Loading the player … VIDEO: Check out the new trailer for Come dance strictly Viewers are no doubt thrilled that Strictly is back for a new series, which features stellar celebrity lineup. The full cast of nominees include: AJ Odudu, Katie McGlynn, Robert Webb, John Whaite, Rhys Stevenson, Sara Davies, Dan Walker, Tilly Ramsay, Greg Wise, Nina Wadia, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Adam Peaty, Judi Love and Ugo Monye . Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

