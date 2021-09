Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Slender Waist In A White Maxi Dress

© Provided by Daily Mail

Emily ratajkowski looked amazing as she strutted to the Versace headquarters on Saturday during Milan Fashion Week. Turning onlookers’ heads as she showcased her slender waist in a form-fitting white maxi dress, the model, 30, certainly put on a stunning display. She added inches to her waist in a pair of black leather boots and threw a coordinating handbag over her shoulder for the outing. The brunette beauty’s luscious locks cascaded over her shoulders from a parting down the middle during her own parade down the streets. Framing her face in a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses, the influencer protected those around her with a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Emily greeted a flurry of dedicated fans with whom she shared a warm embrace after she got out of her cab. Meanwhile, fellow model Stella Maxwell flaunted her toned pins in textured blue skinny pants as she explored the Italian city. Also donning a face mask, Max Factor’s face cut out a black midi dress and matching pair of boots. Video: Elizabeth Olsen in a dress designed by her sisters at the 2021 Emmy Awards (Daily Mail) Elizabeth Olsen in her sisters-designed dress at the 2021 Emmy Awards



The purpose of Emily's private meeting with Versace is unknown, but she did a sensational walk for the luxury fashion house the day before. The mother of the family spiked the temperatures as she showed off her tight abs in a quirky silk top with a matching scarf in vibrant purples and pinks. This was paired with a black maxi skirt, complete with a split leg, white strappy heels and a matching handbag. She wore her long, loose, straight locks, with crisp makeup and chunky gold accessories completing the outfit. The event drew some of the biggest stars in the industry with Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell making sure all eyes were on them.

