Megan McKenna impresses in bodycon dress as she throws dramatic hairstyle for her 29th birthday





She worked hard to support Tom Jones on his nationwide tour. And Megan McKenna took a well-deserved evening to celebrate her 29th birthday at the Sexy Fish restaurant in Mayfair on Saturday night. The former TOWIE star turned singer stepped out with her blonde tresses slicked back into a bold braid that cascaded down to her bottom. Party: Megan McKenna took a well-deserved evening to celebrate her 29th birthday at Sexy Fish restaurant in Mayfair on Saturday night Megan looked phenomenal as she showcased her crisp figure in a bodycon black midi dress with a side slit. The reality TV star peeked over a pair of wrap-around sunglasses as she walked into the restaurant in the chic dress and brown stiletto heels. RELATED ARTICLES Previous

"He doesn't care if I have an eight-pack!" ": Jacqueline Jossa … Maya Henry, Liam Payne's fiancée, is all black … Michelle Keegan looks chic in a black ensemble and a Fendi bag … Gemma Collins leaves the London hotel with the handsome Rami again … Share this article To share She completed her look with an enviable brown Prada shoulder bag and appeared to be in high spirits as she laughed with glee as she walked into the upscale restaurant. Megan couldn't get enough of the onlookers' attention as she blew kisses as she entered the sushi restaurant. Rapunzel: Former TOWIE star turned singer stepped out with her blonde tresses slicked back into a bold braid that cascaded down her bottom Wow: Megan looked phenomenal as she showcased her crisp figure in a black bodycon midi dress with side slits Stylish: The reality TV star peeked over a pair of wrap-around sunglasses as she walked into the restaurant wearing a chic dress and brown stiletto heels. Birthday girl: She completed her look with an enviable brown prada crossbody bag and appeared to be in high spirits as she laughed with glee as she walked into the upscale restaurant Mwah: Megan couldn't get the viewer's attention enough as she blew kisses on entering the sushi restaurant Megan was joined for the wild party by her younger sister Milly who looked stunning in an emerald green blazer. The couple laughed and joked as they walked into town in high spirits for Megan's lavish birthday celebrations. She went out hand-in-hand with boyfriend Josh Riley who cut a relaxed figure in black combat pants and a matching bomber jacket. Mwah: Megan couldn't get the viewer's attention enough as she blew kisses on entering the sushi restaurant Family affair: Megan was joined for the wild night out by her younger sister Milly who looked gorgeous in an emerald green blazer Optimistic: The couple laughed and joked as they walked into town in high spirits for Megan's lavish birthday celebrations Loved: She went out hand-in-hand with boyfriend Josh Riley who cut a relaxed figure in black combat pants and a matching bomber jacket Francesca Allen was also out for the evening, which looked effortlessly chic in a cream suit. The Love Island star cut an elegant silhouette from the tailored ensemble which she teamed with a crisp white tee and matching cool sneakers. Francesca looked classy as she carried an enviable powder blue Birkin bag and her bouncy chestnut braids blew in the wind. Loved: She went out hand-in-hand with boyfriend Josh Riley who cut a relaxed figure in black combat pants and a matching bomber jacket Gorgeous: Francesca Allen was also out for the evening, who looked effortlessly chic in a cream suit Stylish: The Love Island star cut an elegant silhouette from the tailored ensemble which she teamed with a crisp white tee and matching sneakers. Megan's stylish birthday outing alongside boyfriend Josh comes after the couple enjoyed a romantic getaway to Mallorca earlier this summer. Josh is the director of the online menswear brand Yelir World, which was featured in GQ and was worn by Wayne Rooney. Earlier this year, sources reported that the couple "couldn't be happier" after quietly rekindling their romance and "enjoying each other's company" during the lockdown. Stylish: The Love Island star cut a sleek silhouette from the tailored ensemble which she teamed with box Fresh sneakers Chic: Francesca looked classy as she wore an enviable powder blue Birkin bag and her windblown bouncy chestnut braids The X Factor: Celebrity Winner initially started dating the London businessman in August 2020, but their relationship fizzled out. A source saidThe sun as the couple secretly reunited during the lockdown after breaking up in September. They said: "Megan and Josh quietly got back together – they enjoyed each other's company again throughout the lockdown and realized what they had lost – now they couldn't be happier. . " Jet setter: Megan's stylish birthday outing alongside boyfriend Josh comes after the couple enjoyed a romantic Mallorca getaway earlier this summer Smitten: Sources reported Megan "couldn't be happier" after quietly rekindling her romance with Josh which ended in August of last year

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10028861/Megan-McKenna-wows-skintight-dress-debuts-dramatic-hairstyle-29th-birthday.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

