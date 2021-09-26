Eagles’ Smith more in fashion than in the flash – Delco Times

PHILADELPHIA Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith takes pride in his job.

Ever since the Eagles took him off the board in the first round of the draft, the Alabama rookie has vowed no one will surpass him. It is apparently on the field, and outside.

No one seems to put more thought and style into their game day outfit than Smith, who has a polished look for Gentlemens Quarterly that dates back to his high school days.

As natural as Smith looks, he’s working on it much like he’s fine-tuning his road run. Deciding what to wear to games is important for Smith, who will be 23 in a few months. Just guess the process is more complex than the explanation he gave when he was caught off guard after Saturday practice.

Go into the closet, look at it, sort of see what I like and go for it, Smith said. I have always been in the costumes. It’s been kind of my thing since high school. And the older I got, the more detailed I became.

Smith isn’t the only Eagle who dresses for match day success. He’s consulting with quarterback Jalen Hurts, and not because he’s afraid to wear the same sports coat to the game. Hurts has a new age look.

I mean, I like it, Smith said of the Hurts style. It’s something we talk about when we get closer to play time. Like, what are you wearing this week? We give each other the ideas and what we think of them.

As the Eagles embark on a trip to Dallas this week, we suggest the quarterback-receiving duo avoid the 10-gallon boots and hat set.

The statistic of the week comes from Clark Judge (@ClarkJudgeTOF), one of the most interested and decorated writers on the NFL Tour.

The judge gave another number that really gives you pause when he noted that Jared Goff was 0-9 without head coach Sean McVay.

Goff is 0-4 with the Rams under Jeff Fisher, 0-3 with interim coach John Fassel, who replaced Fisher, and 0-2 this season with head coach of the Lions Dan Campbell.

Goff was 42-20 in the regular season with McVay, who became head coach of the Rams at age 30.

By the way, Carson Wentz is 0-2 without Doug Pederson.

Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins gave an overview of what it’s like to be in caucus with Hurts.

During the televised time-out before Watkins’ 91-yard reception against the Niners last week, the quarterback kept his receiver on high alert. Hurts told Watkins if the defenseman was playing cover to do so.

Then it was like, you know, it’s 98 yards. Get into the end zone, Hurts said. And then when I didn’t, he was so mad at me. But at the end of the day, it’s something we have to grow from and be better from.

Turning and turning while looking at the sun gave the chase just enough time to catch up with Watkins at the 6-yard line. It turned out to be a hellish streak, with the Eagles ultimately failing to score after getting a first and a goal in 1.

I really feel like I should have scored, said Watkins, but things are happening.

Speaking publicly for the first time since securing a three-year, $ 40 million contract extension, Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat said he took the money now to get himself. put in safety.

Hard to argue with a guy who has been told he might not play football again after dislocating a kneecap and tearing three ligaments.

It took so many years to go through all the drug rehab just to feel 80% again, Sweat said on Saturday. Now I am ready to go. I have no problem. Havent has had problems for years. I just thought it was right. I thought it was a great opportunity. We came to a great deal and I thought it would be nice to have good security before going out and playing football.

While veteran defensive end Brandon Graham is set to have surgery on a torn Achilles tendon, Sweat suspects hell has a bigger role to play in the future. The Eagles lobbied Jimmy Garoppolo last week but failed to register a sack. The Ravens were the only other Week 2 team that didn’t get sacked.

It doesn’t matter to me, says Sweat. I’m just going to play as hard as I can for anything. Everyone wants to be a little piece of Brandon. I try to bring the energy.

THE REST >> The Eagles and Ravens were the only teams that didn’t register a sack in week two. The Ravens were chasing Patrick Mahomes, the Eagles who elusive Garoppolo. The Bucs put a 10-game winning streak on the line against the Rams underdog on Sunday. The Cowboys (1-1) and Vikings (0-2) have played three straight home games after playing their first two road games. With Bears quarterback Andy Dalton ill, rookie Justin Fields is making his own. Starting debut against the Browns on Sunday.