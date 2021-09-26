Meghan Markle White Shift Dress Outfit Global Citizen Concert Photos





Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, continue their long weekend in New York with the main event. The Duke and Duchess participate in Citizen of the World Live, a charity concert promoting global and equal access to the Covid vaccine. The couple first appeared in Central Park, speaking to the public about the fairness of vaccines. For the concert, Meghan wore a white Valentino shift dress embellished with flower appliqués. She paired the look with black pointed toe heels and a loose, low ponytail. Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex at the Global Citizen concert. Kevin MazurGetty Images Floral-embellished shift mini dress Valentino

bergdorfgoodman.com $ 5,400.00 “It’s so good to be back here with all of you. Listen, we know we feel like this pandemic has been going on forever,” Meghan said, per AND. “That’s a lot and some people are coming to grips with it… There is so much we can do today, now, that can bring us closer to the end of the pandemic.” The mission of the Global Citizen concert is, according to the website, to call on “the G7 countries (the richest nations in the world) and the European Union to immediately share at least 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with those who need it most and to support calls for a waiver of the intellectual property rights of the COVID-19 vaccine. ” Other celebrities are also participating in Citizen of the World Live include Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, BTS, Camila Cabello, Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Minogue, Lizzo, Lorde, Metallica, Ricky Martin, and Shawn Mendès. The Duke and Duchess kissed on stage during the event. John lamparskiGetty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had previously partnered with Global Citizen, co-chairing their VAX LIVE event in May. Meghan, however, was unable to attend this event in person, as she was still pregnant with the couple’s daughter, Lilibet. This visit to New York actually marks Meghan’s first official trip since giving birth. The royal couple are enjoying their stay in town. On Thursday morning, the Duke and Duchess visited the One World Trade Center observatory and met with some New York government officials. New York Governor Kathy Hochul, New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, and De Blasio’s wife and son, Chirlane McCray and Dante de Blasio all joined the couple on their outing. Yesterday the couple ventured to PS 123 Mahalia Jackson Primary School in Harlem, where Meghan read her book, The bench, to a class of second-year students. Annie goldsmith

