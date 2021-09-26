Larsa Pippen asks for opinions on cutout bodycon dress





Larsa pippen burns as she flexes one leg in a gorgeous super tight bodycon dress and she needs some opinions. The 47-year-old reality TV star and former NBA icon Scottie Pippen presented a sizzling and stylish display to her 2.4 million Instagram followers yesterday, posing on a glamorous staircase and flaunting her sensational figure in a cut out number. Pippens’ post, which was a promotion for the Pretty Little Thing brand she runs, also came up with a question quite simply, the blonde needed to know what everyone else was thinking. Larsa Pippen sizzles in a cute little dress See the photo below. Larsa Pippen made headlines in 2020 for signing a six-figure deal with Pretty Little Thing, a brand known for collaborations with rapper Doja Cat and model Jordyn Woods. Proving she can be successful as a twentysomething, Pippen stunned fans with a glamorous pose and showcasing her killer abs in a banded, tight black dress, one with a sexy thigh slit despite her finish. on the ground. The Chicago native had gone strapless as well, with cute gold metallic details holding the chest bands of the dress together. The star also wore high heels with one hand to his ear and her long blonde hair down. I’m ready! she announced, adding: Do you like my dress @prettylittlething? See more pictures below The fans, who launched Pippen over 19,000 likes, had only good words. Impressive! we wrote, with a lot more fire emoji. Larsa Pippen sent another PLT promo that same day, this one much more casual as she hung out on a couch with her dog and skinny jeans and a baby pink tank top. I send you lots of love @prettylittlething, the star wrote. What’s in it for him? Pippen is paid and probably generously as she continues to shout quick fashion kingpin rival Fashion Nova. Through Vox, paying on Instagram correlates with tracking, the higher the amount, the higher the salary. Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $ 10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million+ subscribers, you’re entering a territory where they can charge $ 100,000. Some may even get $ 250,000 for a position! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry, they say. Pippen also earns its dough through its brands. In May 2020, she launched Larsa Pippen Fitness. Three months later, the star dropped her high-end Larsa Marie jewelry line, and one of them was regularly promoted on her social media.

