MSGM RTW Spring 2022





With its Spring 2022 fashion show, held outdoors in the Milans Biblioteca degli Alberi public park in the booming Porta Nuova district, MSGM has confirmed its role as a leader on the Milanese fashion scene when it comes to fun fashion. Behind the scenes, MSGM Founder and Creative Director Massimo Giorgetti explained that his colorful collection was meant to convey a message of freshness and positivity, tangible elements on the catwalk. More from WWD While sometimes the designer in the past tended to indulge more in the pursuit of edgy freshness, this time around he kept everything simple and spontaneous, like a picnic in the park. With the choice of location, we wanted to make reference to a picnic-inspired situation, but at the same time, the fact that there are all the skyscrapers standing behind the park symbolizes our continued connection to the urban dimension. We still need to be in nature, but at the same time, we aim to get back to our city life, the designer explained. What if the more natural outdoor atmosphere was enhanced by the anise green and pink gingham patterns, as well as the adorable, almost naive floral patterns inspired by the posters that Steven Frykholm created for the picnics of the summer employees of Herman Millers in the ’70s and’ 80s Giorgetti also celebrated Milans ‘bubbling creative scene in the’ 80s. References to dashing Elio Fioruccis, the pop style echoed in the red berry pattern splashed over an airy pleated dress or denim top . The label’s iconic ruffles this season adorned ribbed-knit cropped tops, which were worn with capris and a cool loop-lined gingham blazer. An athletic and sporty touch has been introduced to the range via color-block windbreakers but also via eyelet cotton anoraks, and jacquard polo shirts matched with coordinating pants. The story continues The MSGM collection was as refreshing as an ice cream tasted on a bench facing the sea on a sunny day the joy of simple pleasure. Launch gallery: MSGM RTW Spring 2022 Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

