The James Bond guide to men’s dress shoes, from brogues to moccasins

There is something to envy James Bond for adventures, cars, his way with the ladies, but it is the impeccable spy style that has captivated generations of men.

This has been the case ever since Sean Connery took on the role of Agent 007 in 1962. Over the next two decades, he would define the suave, perfectly tailored look of the movie’s favorite man on a mission, laying the groundwork for all the other Bond actors to come. afterwards, including Pierce Brosnan and, now, Daniel Craig.

While James Bond is best remembered in a tuxedo, his sartorial arsenal also includes a range of luxury watches, bow ties and, of course, dress shoes. In a world where trendy sneakers are the shoe of choice, there is something admirable about sticking to the classics and knowing exactly which pair of leather shoes each situation calls for.

With less than a week before No time to die reaches the big screen, we break down the many types of dress shoes that you will find in the wardrobe of its refined protagonist, and how to wear them as well as Bond, James Bond.

Oxfords

Crockett and Jones ‘James’ oxford shoes in box calfskin (Price: S $ 1,576) (Photo credit: Crockett and Jones)

Oxfords, especially those in black calfskin, are the standard shoes for dressing up for a black tie event. They are characterized by their closed lacing, a low instep and a thin non-rubberized sole (preferably leather). Keep in mind that the less detail they show, the sharper you look.

Naturally, Bond has worn some of the finest pairs in movie history. Through the movies Fall from the Sky, Specter and No time to die Daniel Craig’s 007 has been specially tailored to custom designs from Crockett and Jones, a heritage brand based in Northampton, the famous shoe-making town in England. Needless to say, the brand makes some of the best oxfords on the market, and to celebrate No time to die, he released a special edition aptly named “James”.

Like its namesake, “James” is sleek and superior, made from the finest box calfskin sourced from the best tanneries in Europe. The interior is just as impressive as the exterior: the shoes are fully lined in leather, and you’ll notice the signature Crockett and Jones leather soles as well as a silver “007” logo that’s also found on the packaging. shoes.



Derbys

Louis Vuitton ‘Vendome Flex’ derby shoes in waxed calfskin (Price: S $ 2,150) (Photo credit: Louis Vuitton)

The derby has visible flaps that result from the stitching of its laces on the outside of the shoe. That makes it a bit less formal than the oxford, which has closed lacing, but Bond has proven that the style nonetheless pairs well with dark suits, tuxedos, and any outfit that calls for a blazer. Again, the key is to go for a pair of minimalist black leather, preferably with a thin sole and a plain toe (read: no frills).

Craig’s Bond leans on Crockett and Jones’ ‘Highbury’ shoes, but the superspy could trade them in for Louis Vuitton’s new Vendme Flex Derby shoes if he knew their versatility. The French luxury brand reworked the sole, lining and upper leather of the traditional derby to be much softer, resulting in a pair of shoes as comfortable and flexible as sneakers (seriously). We can imagine that these dress shoes come in handy whenever Bond needs to make a quick exit.



Berluti “Dune” calfskin oxfords (Price: S $ 3,516) (Photo credit: Mr Porter)

The brogue is marked, literally, by decorative stitches, perforations and serrations on its exterior (i.e. broguing). If it has a pointed toe (i.e. a seam line on the front of the shoe), it is either a semi-brogue or a quarter brogue. If it has a winged toe (a line of stitching that looks like a wing or the letter “W”), then it’s either a full brogue (which has closed lacing like oxford) or a long brogue. wings (which always has a derby-lacing style).

Yes, we know, it’s confusing. But if you want to look the most stylish, remember: the less broguing, the better. Pierce Brosnan was the first Bond actor to wear a pair of full brogues. In Golden eye, he sported a walnut-brown leather pair that wasn’t the most formal, but it could have been if he’d chosen a darker shade.

The Berluti pair shown above is similar, but is made of beautiful, naturally tanned leather with a mahogany patina. Inside, it has a soft leather lining and sole. Despite the many brogues, you might get away with wearing them to a business meeting if you pair them with a navy suit.



Slingback shoes

Dunhill ‘Kensington’ calfskin monk-strap (Price: $ 1,071) (Photo credit: Mr Porter)

With all the talk about laces, it’s easy to forget about monk straps. These dress shoes, featuring a metal buckle closure, are less formal than oxfords but slightly more than derbies. And they can be very classy, ​​as evidenced by a Brosnan adapted to Brioni in The world is not enough.Craig’s Bond also wore a pair of double strap monk style boots with his tailored ensemble.

You will usually find suede or leather monk straps, but you should go for the latter if you dress to impress. This all-black pair from Dunhill is suitable for chic dining, and your feet will be thankful for their cushioned rubber soles.



Loafers

Brunello Cucinelli moccasins in full grain calfskin (Price: 1,609) S $ (Photo credit: Mr Porter)

Moccasins do without laces or buckles, which makes them very casual when it comes to dress shoes. All you have to do is put them on. Yet they were a staple of Roger Moore’s Bond wardrobe, especially styles with darker colors. These were often associated with socks to embellish them.

A polished, unadorned pair in black leather will go well with a sports suit, but if you’re heading to a remote vacation destination like James Bond often does, you should do with these Brunello Cucinelli moccasins which offer premium quality. comfort level.



(Header photo credit: Crockett and Jones)