Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan steps out in a red dress for a night out in NYC with friends. See the pictures | Bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan had a fun night out with her friends in New York on Saturday. She took to Instagram to share a photo of her look for the night.

Suhana wore a short strapless red leather dress and tied her hair up in a ponytail. She teamed her look with nude wedge heels and a white handbag. Her friends were also dressed in party outfits.

Other photos show them walking down a New York street, holding hands and another, which appears to have been clicked on the subway.

Suhana is taking a film studies course at New York University’s Tisch School of Arts. She often shares photos of her apartment on Instagram.

Suhana recently returned to the United States after several weeks of vacationing in Europe, including trips to Portugal and Serbia. Her mother, film producer Gauri Khan, previously shared photos from their vacation. They visited St. Sava’s Church in Belgrade and later Suhana geolocated herself on a lake in Portugal.

Before that, Gauri had done an entire photoshoot for Suhana by a pool. In the photos, Suhana was seen in a white tank top and shorts, posing with a can of Coke in her hands. “Pretend it’s a Pepsi and I’m Cindy Crawford,” she wrote with her message.

Suhana is the middle child and the only daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She has older brother Aryan Khan and younger brother AbRam Khan. She has already expressed her interest in becoming an actress like her father while Aryan wishes to be a filmmaker.

Shah Rukh will be seen next in Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film, which has yet to be officially announced, would also feature Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. Shah Rukh was also seen on the sets of a movie with Atlee.