Run Down Of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 DancehallMag

In the world of lingerie, Victoria Secret was the preferred brand. That was until Barbados Beauty Rihanna launched Savage Fenty three years ago. With inclusiveness as the standard, Rihanna and her team of choreographers, models, dancers, influencers and designers painted a bigger picture: a brand that can offer women of all shapes and sizes the comfort and performance they desire.

Every woman deserves to feel sexy, Rihanna said in Savage Fenty’s first documentary of 2019. Fast forward three years later, the fashion label has been worn by millions around the world and Rihanna is now a billionaire thanks to its foresight of cultural inclusiveness. .

Unlike previous shows where there was an audience to give immediate feedback, the only audience on this latest Savage Fenty Show is just us at home watching on Amazon Prime.

This use of drones and close camera angles brings every magical moment to life. The music, the live performances, and Rihanna herself will keep you on the edge of your bedroom chair.

The Savage Fenty Show with all of its creativity, sensuality, risky performances and diversity reminded me of a long uncut clip from the early 2000s BET, except it’s Rihannas show. We don’t give a review of Rihannas’ show because she gets better and better, so here is the race track. Most of the action takes place in a singular building, dimly lit in an urban environment with red accents as the dancers invest the various corridors, the roof and the open rooms.

It starts with a woman delicately climbing stairs and Segways in dancers vibrating to the sound of salsa trumpet music, while another group of dancers carry three women high in the air. Everything seems to go so fast but every detail is highlighted like the black mascara on the white dancers and the perfectly manicured nails of the models. That’s Rihanna magic. Of course, the series has a director, but it’s under the spell of Rihannas who is everywhere in the series.

When Bia enters the show in an elevator, Whole singer Lotta Money takes matters into his own hands with a fluid hip hop performance. This may be her best performance yet after landing a remix with Nicki Minaj in July. The Savage X Fenty green lingerie adds to its desirability.

The price of yesterday is not the price of today

Fresh out of the sexy VMA presentation with Teyana Taylor, Normani slides on the red screen and exits the show in second gear. She performs Wild Side in various poses. A simple and effective music video style set that could break the bank on its OnlyFans.

Rihanna is one of the few designers who was able to take a multicultural approach while still successfully clarifying her identity on the runway as a black woman. Plus size models intertwine with traditional size models, where the power of Rihannas is the power of all girls. Ricky Martins’ performance was welcoming but it was one of the warmest moments. He should have played Livin La Vida Loca.

The show wouldn’t have been complete without a touch of Jamaica. Reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee performed Metele Al Perreo to a sampled beat from Sly And Robbie. The performance took place outside on a rooftop with a cityscape backdrop befitting of models wearing sexy lingerie. Yankee seemed a bit overdressed for the dancing models in their unspeakable clothes, but her performance represents Latin culture.

The Busta Rhymes musical segment was the zenith of the show. The dancers and lights were in sync for each song and they could be part of Busta’s original music videos released twenty years ago. The first part of the tribute features high fashion men’s sleepwear until Rihanna comes in at just the right time for Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson’s Whats it Gonna Be. The song set the tone for what we’re all here to see, Rihanna, the moving savage carrying Fenty sleds. Her sexy performance took the show to the climax it deserved. The lack of dialogue in the show keeps attention where it belongs.

There are no rules in designing lingerie, you can go as comfortable as you want and as sexy as you want. Rihanna concluded in her Savage Fenty 2019 Vol 1 fashion show.

She stuck to this standard for Vol. 3 while improving, because at some point you forget you’re watching a lingerie fashion show and start to be so immersed in the cultural experience. In what fashion world could we have imagined a televised lingerie show with Rémy Ma too beautiful playing with pregnant models on the catwalk?

Nas’s performance from You Can Hate Me Now adds another layer of masculinity to the show, but it’s also an apt message for critics of Rihannas and Savage Fenty, if she has any, as she dominates the fashion world. . Nas sing, Don’t hate me hate the money i see from the clothes i buy..you may hate me now but i won’t stop now.

Beyond the superficial nature of fashion shows, the beauty Black Barbadian Billionaire is here to stay in the fashion industry even as the Fenty brand separates from LVMH. The show ends with footage of her climbing to the top in an elevator wearing her own lingerie with Union Bank in the background. She is now the cultural norm for the black fashion business.

The Savage Fenty Show Volume 3 is now streaming on Amazon Prime.