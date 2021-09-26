D&G glitter at Milan fashion week, seaside chic for Armani





MILAN (Reuters) – Glitter lit up the runway at the Dolce & Gabbanas fashion show in Milan on Saturday, with the designer duo sprinkling their spring / summer 2022 womens collection with glittering sequined blouses and rock studded mini skirts and pants . The #DG Light show, which took place in a disco vibe with glittering mirrors as a backdrop, also featured black biker jackets and camouflage overcoats, cargo pants worn with crystal-encrusted tops, dresses in golden and silver fringes. Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana incorporated elements seen in previous collections, such as embroidery, lace, flowers, animal prints, bras, corsets and tight black dresses. Some jackets had large butterfly-shaped shoulders, while accessories included thigh-high denim boots. The creative duo said on the sidelines of the presentation that they looked back to the early 2000s, when their exuberant designs broke with the dominant minimalist style. The lights and glitzy glamor of the show was a call to leave the darkness of the coronavirus pandemic behind, they said. Veteran designer Giorgio Armani, 87, used pastel colors and soft shades of green and blue for a bright sea-inspired collection. The show featured elegant chiffon dresses, embroidered evening gowns, petite tailored jackets, flowing pants and sleeveless tops in an ode to effortless elegance. The models, sometimes looking like waving mermaids, smiled openly on the catwalk, and Armani said today’s world needs sweetness, kindness and smiles. The shows were among the last big events of Milan Fashion Week, which runs through Monday and hosts both in-person events and digital presentations after the February virtual editions due to the pandemic. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mike Harrison and Jane Merriman)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whbl.com/2021/09/25/dg-glitter-at-milan-fashion-week-seaside-chic-for-armani/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos