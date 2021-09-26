Priyanka Chopra is a Vision in Earth Themed Prabal Gurung Dress at Global Citizen Live Event in Paris | Fashion trends

Global icon and actress Priyanka Chopra attended and hosted the Global Citizen Live event in Paris on Saturday. She shared photos and videos from the event on her social media account, giving fans a preview of her “Night in Paris” and her ensemble for the big night. To attend the show, the 39-year-old actor slipped into an Earth-themed gown and looked breathtaking, as always.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share photos of herself posing with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop during the Global Citizen Live event. She captioned the beautiful images, “An Evening in Paris”. Law Roach, who works with Zendaya, styled and conceptualized Priyanka’s look. Laurie Zanoletti and Morgane Martini did her hair and make up.

Priyanka’s stunning Earth-themed dress, a smart choice for the Global Citizen Live event, is by New York designer Prabal Gurung. It is from Gurung’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection and was adorned with subdued hues and alluring embellishments. Scroll forward to see all the photos from the event and how Priyanka styled it.

Priyanka’s bespoke jacquard dress for the night was available in ice blue, green, and black tones. The set was embroidered with elegant and intricate designs throughout. Sheer patterned cut-out leaves adorned on the skirt added another layer of remarkable charm.

The strappy, backless dress featured a halter neckline. The bodice and skirt were tied with an ice blue patterned belt, cinched at the waist and decorated with buttons. The ruffled silhouette of the skirt gave a dreamy and elegant vibe to Priyanka’s look.

The Citadel star wore the dress with metallic gold pumps and sleek hoops. She left her locks open in a parting down the middle and styled them with soft, wavy curls. Pink blush, glowing skin, and minimal makeup completed Priyanka’s glamor.

What do you think of Priyanka’s look?

