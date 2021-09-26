Priyanka Chopra Stuns In An Earth Themed Dress At The Eiffel Tower At The Big “Night In Paris” Nick Jonas Is Wholehearted





Actress and international icon Priyanka Chopra attended and hosted the Global Citizen Live event in Paris on Saturday. She posted photos and videos of the event on her social media account, giving fans a preview of her “night in Paris” and her outfit for the big night. As part of his attire, the 39-year-old actor donned an Earth-themed dress.

Priyanka shared a photo of herself posing with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop during the Global Citizen live event. She captioned her photos, “An Evening in Paris”. She was styled by Law Roach, who also works with Zendaya. Laurie Zanoletti and Morgane Martini did her hair and make up. Her Earth-themed dress was made by New York designer Prabal Gurung. Her photo received a lot of love from her fans, including her adoring husband Nick Jonas, who commented on the photo, “Wow!” Paris Hilton also sent him love. In videos shared on her Instagram, she said: Here I am! Global Citizen live baby, in Paris. She also posted a video of Elton John on stage. He sang Rocketman. Over the next 24 hours, we will see the world of politics, music and activism come together with two pressing goals: defending the planet and overcoming poverty, she wrote with the video of Elton. Sharing a preview of the event, she wrote: “We have all come here because we know that together we can make a difference.” (Photo: Instagram / Priyanka Chopra) Global Citizen Live is a global event to raise awareness about climate change, vaccine equality and starvation. The concerts are held in New York, Paris, Lagos, Rio, Sydney, Mumbai and others will be broadcast around the world for the event, which is expected to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly. On the work side, Priyanka is in charge of her Citadel show, and her movie The Matrix: Resurrections will be released on December 22.

