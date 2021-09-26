Penn State defeats Villanova in fashion 38-17





Penn State beat the Fashionable Villanova Wildcats with a score of 38-17 for their 20e back-to-back home victory outside the conference. After a late-game scare of what was expected of a touchdown, Villanova struggled the entire game to get the ball moving. The running game still continues to struggle, but we’ve seen tons of involvement from the passing game. Sean Clifford threw a deep touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson, who picks up where he left off in last week’s game against Auburn. Clifford continues to play with confidence, recording 401 passing yards and four touchdowns throughout the day. Related WATCH: Sean Clifford throws fourth TD of game against Villanova WATCH: Sean Clifford extends play for third long touchdown pass against Villanova WATCH: Parker Washington lights up jets to extend Penn State lead over Villanova WATCH: Jahan Dotson scores touchdown in Penn State’s first snap against Villanova We also saw some big plays from Parker Washington, who lit the jets for two big plays, including one in the second quarter. KeAndre Lambert-Smith even caught a touchdown pass late in the game. Despite the difficulties of the running game, the passing game continues to shine every week. One point to note, however, is that Penn State has always struggled to convert on the third try. At halftime, they were only 39% for conversions down 3rd. Defense continues to get on the map. They held Villanova to just 222 passing yards that day. JiAiyir Brown had two whistleblower interceptions while the rest of the guys like Jaquan Brisker and Tariq Castro-Fields played the lights. We saw some late-game play again, including a late touchdown pass from Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith, although Penn State played with saves for the vast majority of the fourth quarter. Next week, Penn State will be home again to host the Indiana Hoosiers, who have started to perform better in the past two weeks but have already lost two games this season to Iowa and Cincinnati.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/instant-reaction-penn-state-beats-192302974.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos