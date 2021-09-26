Will HBO Max Fashion Reboot? (PICTURES)

Even though the original Gossip Girl aired its last episode almost nine years ago on the CW, to this day we still pair chunky statement headbands with Queen Bee Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and loose ties with boho-chic Serena Van Der Woodsen (Blake Lively).

An outfit centered around a plaid skirt is just as quickly affiliated with the Upper East Sides private school elite in 2021 as it was in 2007. But influencer Gen-Z Juliens is even remembered (Jordan alexander) first day of school or HBO Maxs New York Fashion Week outfits Gossip Girl restart just two months ago?

The original Gossip Girl brought fashion to the fore, using it as a way to express each character’s social status. As the 2021 reboot puts some notable fashion information in our face, let’s think of Julien’s fraternal act of sending Zoya (Whitney Peak) a Net-a-Porter package for the groups of friends night at. Dumbo Hall (below), the clothes align exactly with current trends and serve more to express the characters, as well as the series, the trendy characters.

Subtle nods to iconic looks from the original series further underscore how current reboot fashion really is. Bold streetwear takes center stage in the reboot, reminiscent of Jenny Humphreys (Taylor Momsen) style in the final episodes of the original series. While Blair and Serena have maintained their individual titles as the BCBG Queen, classic and effortless, Kate Moss-inspired icon, respectively, throughout the series, Jenny experienced a style evolution as she earned her own. voice and escaped the social attractions of the Upper East Côté. Her subsequent looks epitomized the avant-garde style of downtown Manhattan artists.

Almost every reboot character style gravitates towards this streetwear aesthetic. Even Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), who leans more towards the Blairs Upper East Side style, dons a black evening dress with a mesh torso and a fringed and fringed hairstyle in the first episodes of the Dumbo House scene (here- below), highlighting the current drift towards the edge and away from the preparation. Looking at the reboot, we can’t help but notice the remnants of Jenny’s spearhead style from the original series.

In Episode 1, the first sparks of Zoyas ‘involvement in Juliens’ team are greeted with some eye-catching judgments from pals Monet (Savannah Lee Smith), Luna (Zion Moreno) and Audrey. As Julien approaches Zoya to demonstrate his acceptance, Monet responds to Julien’s comments on Zoya’s freshness with a brief Elle a un bandeau!

This seemingly simple remark highlights the reboot attempt to place the original series’ social functioning in the 2021 trend landscape. The headband served as a tiara on the steps of the Blair Waldorfs Met. Now, the royal branding is no longer an accessory, it is an Instagram subscriber account.

Aside from Zoya, Monet and Lunas’ brightly colored looks for their evening at the Fashion Week show that Julien walks in, the overall palette of all of the reboot’s outfits remains fairly neutral. Black is a staple color for the majority of looks, just like in current trends.

The original series’ use of bright colors and seemingly unconventional color combinations certainly didn’t make the reboot. This change directly reflects the trends of the time. In 2006, the bright pink was indeed married with the candy apple green. In 2021, black is teaming up with black, and the reboot’s cast is expressing that at close range.

Monet and Luna seem to carry most of the weight of maintaining the styles of the original series, especially when it comes to their individual interpretations of Constance Billard’s uniform. While the rules of school uniform policy have been questionable in both adaptations of the show, this element of costume has always served as a pure representation of each character’s individual style. Monet and Luna refer to Blair’s addition of delicate blouse necklines, preppy cardigans and neatly tied knots to replace ties.

This contrasts with Zoya and Julien, who adorn their uniforms with hip bags, flannel and trendy sneakers; Aki (Evan Mock), who incorporates relaxed beanies and chinos into his school outfits; and Max (Thomas Doherty), with sporty ascots and Gucci.

While we wait two more months for the reboots to return, we doubt we’ll be bringing subtle style references into conversations like we do with some of Blair and Serena’s most memorable looks. But we will notice that the fashion presented in HBO Maxs Gossip Girl The reboot can be seen on influencer Instagrams and on the streets of New York City due to its direct alignment with 2021 trends.

Gossip Girl, Returns, November, HBO Max