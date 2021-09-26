Fashion
The Monterey Jazz Festival makes a memorable return in 2021
Rhoda Teplow has attended Monterey Jazz almost as long as the festival has existed.
“I’ve been coming since I got my driver’s license at 16,” says the Mendocino resident. “Now I am 76 years old. “
Not last year, however, due to the pandemic. It was the first time the festival had missed a year since its inception in 1958 – 63 years ago.
“It was sad,” Teplow recalls of the absence of 2020.
But sadness gave way to joy as Teplow and about 2,500 other music lovers returned to the Monterey County Fairgrounds on September 24 for the long-awaited opening night of the 2021 Monterey Jazz Festival.
And what an opening night it was, with Pat Metheny and Herbie Hancock – two living legends of the genre – performing on the festival’s main Jimmy Lyons stage.
“You can’t get better than this,” said Tim Jackson, longtime artistic director of the festival.
It was the start of three days of music, with Ledisi, Miho Hazama and m_unit, Las Cafeteras, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science and others scheduled to take the stage on Saturday. George Benson is headlining Sunday, a day that also brings together the Next Generation Jazz Orchestra, Christian Sands Group, Kandace Springs and more. Find more details on montereyjazzfestival.com.
The organizers expected a crowd throughout the weekend. Tickets sold out shortly after they went on sale in July.
“Ten minutes after the tickets went on sale, we were on our way,” says Susan Fior, a longtime Bay Area resident who now lives in Italy. “We were laser focused.”
The festival was operating at reduced capacity due to COVID-related security precautions, with ticket sales capped at 2,500, up from around 10,500 per day in previous years, and there were not as many stages as usual . Most of the action took place in the open-air arena on the Jimmy Lyons stage, but there was also a small stage set up near the entrance, where the Mimi Fox Organ Trio held their courtship on Friday night. .
“Even though they cut it down, I was still going to come,” said Gloria Frank, a Berkeley resident. “I’m so glad I did.”
The opening night music was superb, starting with guitarist Fox and her organ trio greeting jazz fans as they entered the festival grounds.
Metheny and his wonderful new trio project – Side-Eye – delivered the first pieces of music performed on the Jimmy Lyons stage in two years. The tunes were daring and ambitious, living in this space where daring meets extreme art, as the legendary guitarist worked in this unusual trio setting with drummer Joe Dyson and keyboardist James Francies.
There was of course a bass missing in the mix, but I certainly didn’t feel like anything was missing. The incredibly talented Francies has handled some basslines on keyboards, and Metheny has added others to his assortment of guitars. It was a thrilling musical adventure – and one that other fans can relive when Pat Metheny Side-Eye performs September 25-26 at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco.
Hancock was next, balancing classic and newer material in a performance that thrilled fans. The pianist-composer took the crowd through a variety of musical moods, ranging from funky and soulful to adventure and avant-garde.
The jazz master has a long history of performing in fantastic bands, including this one with guitarist-singer Lionel Loueke, bassist James Genus, flutist-singer Elena Pinderhughes and drummer Justin Tyson.
Hancock and his group will also be perform on September 25 at the Oxbow Riverstage in Napa.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/09/25/review-monterey-jazz-festival-returns-in-memorable-fashion-in-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]