



The former editors and directors of Britain’s brightest fashion magazines are carving a niche for themselves with print titles and websites focused on sustainable clothing. Later this month, Calendar will be put online, led by the ex-She editor-in-chief Anne-Marie Curtis following a launch on Instagram earlier this year. It follows More or less, which describes itself as the first magazine to prioritize sustainability in the fashion industry, and was created by Jaime Perlman, previously artistic director of British Vogue. It launched in 2018 with Kate Moss on the cover. Atmos magazine, meanwhile, aims to combine culture and climate. It was launched in 2019 with a debut issue starring Yoko Ono and Ryan McGinley, and was co-founded by William Defebaugh who worked on GQ and V magazine. While fashion magazines traditionally encourage consumers to buy new clothes every month, these magazines focus on more sustainable brands but also upcycling, vintage clothing and creativity. Calendar publishes saving tips and ways to repair existing items like handbags, while a shoot in the current issue of More or less does not include any clothing. Instead, the models wear dresses made from body paint created by artist Kezako Paris. Undoubtedly keeping an eye on Gen Z consumers, many of whom prioritize sustainability in their purchasing decisions, many brands are turning to this way of working. London Fashion Week was inundated with recycled and reused fabrics from established designers such as Roksanda Ilincic and Osman Yousefzada with more recent names such as SSDaley and Saul Nash. Edeline Lee made her entire collection from fabric scraps in her workshop. This change is also increasingly evident on the main street. H&M announced a collection of recycled denim from last week, with 100% recycled fabric and partly recycled zippers. The growth of sustainable fashion magazines also stems, in part, from the fact that fashion’s top brass are disillusioned with the industry in its current form. Defebaugh said that Atmos was motivated by what he calls fashion fatigue while Perlman said she wanted to better represent the evolution of fashion. After working for so many years in luxury glossy fashion magazines, I began to feel a disconnect between what was photographed and the reality of what fashion was becoming, she said. I also wanted to celebrate the ideas of vintage style, DIY and sustainability, which felt underrepresented. Curtis, who’s gone She after 15 years in 2019, had a light bulb moment working on a lasting issue of the magazine in 2018. It completely changed my mindset, she said. I really learned about things that I didn’t have in mind before as a fashion editor and it gave me a break. It’s a bit like opening a door and then you can’t close it. It’s not that I didn’t like fashion anymore, but I couldn’t ignore everything I could see then.

